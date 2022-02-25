Bolsonaro celebrates US currency below R$5

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today that the current exchange rate level, with the dollar closing at R$5, is an example that his government is giving hope to the people, despite recognizing difficulties in its management.

“We all have flaws, but we do our best,” Bolsonaro said during his participation by videoconference at the CEO Conference 2022 meeting, promoted by Banco BTG, alongside the Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

The spot dollar closed this Wednesday at a low of 0.94%, at R$ 5.0033. It is the lowest amount since June 30, 2021 (R$ 4.9764). The dollar is down 5.70% in February and 10.23% in 2022, giving the real the best performance in both periods among the main global currencies.

However, Bolsonaro said that, despite the fall in the exchange rate, he does not see prospects for a reduction in the price of fuel to Brazilian consumers, recalling the increase in the international price of oil. According to him, the input must remain at its current value, even though it is high.

At the event, the president indicated that he does not believe in advancing the reform agenda this year in Congress, as it is an election year. For him, Parliament is very sensitive at the moment.

The president also took the opportunity to praise the fact that he had carried out and approved the granting of independence from the Central Bank. At a time of pressure on prices, he said that the BC is the most appropriate agent to fight inflation.