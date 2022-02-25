Bolsonaro disallows Mourão for talking about Ukraine, but does not say what he thinks about Russian invasion | Politics

In a live broadcast on social networks alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, Bolsonaro showed a copy of the g1 reportage paper that reproduced the vice president’s statement: “Brazil does not agree with the invasion of Ukrainian territory”.

Without mentioning Mourão’s name, Bolsonaro said that it is not the responsibility of the vice president to talk about this matter.

“To make it very clear: Article 84 says that the president is the one who talks about this subject. And the president is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro. images — she’s saying something she shouldn’t. It’s not her competence. It’s our competence”, he declared.

In the morning, Mourão was questioned by reporters about the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. This Thursday, the Republicans party – from the base of the government, but which is in conflict with Bolsonaro – announced the affiliation of Mourão, who intends to run in this year’s election as a candidate for senator from Rio Grande do Sul.

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is a reality”, said the vice president when he arrived at Planalto in the morning.

The president said that he listens to ministers involved with the issues to make a decision on the positions that Brazil will adopt in the diplomatic sphere. He made the statement alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França.

“Just to give you an idea. It’s not agreed, it’s naturally agreed, when do I say anything about this Russia and Ukraine problem? I speak after listening to Minister Carlos França, of Foreign Affairs, and of Defense, Braga Netto. And that’s the end of it. If that’s the case, I’ll invite another minister for us to take a… so I can make a decision”, said the president.

The president said that the government wants peace, but did not express a position on the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

“We are for peace, we want peace. We traveled in peace to Russia. We made exceptional contact with President Putin. We settled the fertilizer issue for Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.

Moments later, Bolsonaro again criticized, without mentioning by name, the vice president of the Republic.

“Everything in our power we will do for peace. So, whoever talks about these issues is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro. And anyone who doubts this can look for article 84. Nobody else talks. , declared Bolsonaro.

The invasion of Ukraine began in the early hours of Thursday (24) by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russians invaded the neighboring country from several points along the border. The action generates a military and diplomatic crisis in Europe unprecedented in this century.

Last week, Bolsonaro made an official trip to Russia. Alongside Putin, Bolsonaro said he was “in solidarity” with Russia, without specifying what that solidarity referred to. The president’s statement created a strain on Brazilian diplomacy, especially with the United States. A White House spokeswoman condemned the Brazilian president’s attitude.

During the “live” on social media, Bolsonaro said he would have a meeting this Thursday with ministers and other government members to address the situation in Ukraine.

“Our position is for peace. In the next few hours, I have a meeting with Minister France, I have a meeting with the Minister of Defense as well, Braga Netto, more government authorities so that we can, it would not be our first meeting, to measure what is happening and Brazil has its position,” Bolsonaro said.

Withdrawal of Brazilians from Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, said that the ministry is drawing up a “contingency plan” for the withdrawal of Brazilians from Ukrainian territory.

“This contingency plan, of course, we cannot release the details or announce much in advance. But it involves contact with neighboring countries, such as Poland and Romania, and of course, intense negotiation with Ukrainian authorities who have control of the territory there,” he said.

According to the minister, the withdrawal will take place when Brazilian diplomacy identifies that they have “adequate security conditions”.

França stated that the greatest possibility is for Brazilians to withdraw by land, via highways or railroads. But he did not entirely rule out an air operation.

“The airspace is closed, but we are also seeing the possibility of negotiating access there, if that is the case. Perhaps it is easier by land, due to the distances we have there,” he said.

The Itamaraty minister also stated that Brazil has been sought out by South American countries, such as Argentina and Ecuador, to ask for help in the removal of their respective citizens from Ukraine.