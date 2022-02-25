Bolsonaro says he will veto project that legalizes gambling | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (24) that he will veto a bill that legalizes gambling.

The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday morning (24). The project repeals provisions that criminalize gambling and regulates the operation of casinos, bingo and animal games. The text will still be analyzed by the senators and, if approved, may go to the president’s sanction.

Deputies approve legalization of gambling

“Well, what I’ve already decided here, the entire Chamber knows, the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate also know: once approved, we will exercise our right of veto”, said Bolsonaro during a live broadcast on his social networks.

The president also said that it will be up to parliamentarians whether or not to override the veto, but that he finds it “difficult to overturn the veto”.

Bolsonaro also said that he tried to act to have the proposal rejected, but was unsuccessful. According to him, there is a “limit” to work with the National Congress.

“The Chamber and the Senate, everyone knows, have autonomy. Some want me to disapprove or approve certain things there. I have my limits. I did what I could with some parliamentarians closest to us to see if I defeated the project there. . Unfortunately, it was approved,” said the president.

Find out what the project that legalizes gambling and allows the exploitation of betting provides;

The bill repeals a 1946 law, which prohibits the exploitation of gambling throughout the national territory, and provisions of the Criminal Misdemeanors Act that establish penalties for the practice.

The text provides for the authorization of the practice and exploitation in Brazil of:

casino games;

bingo games;

video bingo games;

online games;

animal game;

betting on horse racing (turf).

Currently, the Criminal Misdemeanors Act treats gambling as misdemeanors, with a simple prison sentence of three months to one year and a fine. In the case of animal game, the penalty is simple imprisonment, from four months to one year and a fine.

According to the proposal, the Ministry of Economy will be responsible for formulating policies to organize the gaming and betting market, in addition to inspecting and supervising the exploitation of these activities in Brazil.