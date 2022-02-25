Bolsonaro says Mourão committed ‘peruada’ in speech against Russia – News

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), for, on the morning of this Thursday (24), repudiated the attacks by Russian military troops on Ukrainian cities and compared the president Russian President Vladimir Putin to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The head of the federal executive considered that Mourão committed a “peruada”. According to Bolsonaro, only the President of the Republic should speak out on the matter, since the Constitution states that the president is exclusively responsible for maintaining relations with foreign states and accrediting their diplomatic representatives.





“The president is the one who talks about this matter, and the president is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro, period. So, with all due respect to this person, he is saying something that he does not owe him, that is not his responsibility, it is of our competence. Whoever is talking is giving a peru in what is not his responsibility”, said Bolsonaro.

The president, however, did not show solidarity with Ukraine for its invasion of Russia, nor did he rebuke Putin for authorizing the attacks. Bolsonaro commented that he will only say something on the subject after consulting the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, and of Defense, Walter Braga Netto.

In any case, the president said he hopes for peace. “The decision [de se manifestar contra a Rússia] it’s mine, but I want to hear from people who are ministers on these matters. We are for peace, we want peace. All that we have in our power, we will do for peace. So, whoever talks about these issues is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro,” he said.



