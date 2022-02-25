Bolsonaro speaks for the 2nd time in SP and does not speak about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia | Sao Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke for the second time in the state of São Paulo this Thursday (24) and did not speak, once again, about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. At an event in the capital of São Paulo, the president spoke for approximately 5 minutes and made no mention of the international conflict.

Earlier this Thursday, the president was in São José do Rio Preto (SP) to participate in the inauguration of a road complex on the BR-153. Bolsonaro addressed supporters for 20 minutes, and also did not mention the invasion.

In the city of São Paulo, Bolsonaro participated in the inauguration of two macro-drainage water reservoirs in the Córrego Ipiranga – the ponds of Lagoa do Aliperti and the Viaduto Aliomar Baleeiro -, which aim to combat floods in the capital of São Paulo.

The ceremony was also attended by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho.

Bolsonaro, who is also a pre-candidate for reelection, referred to São Paulo as “his state”, as he was born in Eldorado Paulista, in the Ribeira Valley.

Before leaving for São Paulo, the president spoke with supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada, but also did not mention the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Last week, Bolsonaro made an official trip to Russia. Alongside President Vladimir Putin, Bolsonaro said he is in solidarity with Russia, without specifying what that solidarity referred to. THE President’s statement created a strain on Brazilian diplomacyespecially with the United States.

The visit to the municipality in the interior of São Paulo was the president’s first public event after the Russian military actions against Ukrainian cities.

Dressed in the red shirt of América, the city’s football team, the president, who is a pre-candidate for reelection, used the speech to quote federal government programs, saying once again that he did not make mistakes in managing the pandemic and that he bought all the vaccines against Covid applied in the country, tell about its political trajectory and make veiled criticisms of left-wing countries on the South American continent.

Unlike Bolsonaro, Vice President Hamilton Mourão took a stand this morning saying that Brazil does not agree with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is a reality”, said Mourão upon arrival at the Planalto Palace.

The invasion began in the early hours of Thursday (24), at Brasilia time, by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russians invaded from several points along the border. The action generates a military and diplomatic crisis in Europe unprecedented in this century.

In a note, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) informed that it follows with “grave concern about the outbreak of military operations” by Russia against targets on the territory of Ukraine, but did not condemn the attacks.

“O Brazil calls for immediate suspension of hostilities and the initiation of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and taking into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population.”

Also according to the MRE note, “the Brazil remains engaged in multilateral discussions with a view to a peaceful solution, in line with the Brazilian diplomatic tradition and in the defense of solutions guided by the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the principles of non-intervention, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and the peaceful settlement of disputes “.

