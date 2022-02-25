Bomb explodes on Bahia bus and injures players

Bahia reported today, on its social networks, that there was an explosion inside the team’s bus as the squad was heading to the match against Sampaio Corrêa, in a game valid for the Northeast Cup, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.

According to the club’s publication, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes was the most hit by shrapnel in the face, being sent to a hospital near the stadium. Coach Guto Ferreira stated that the bomb thrown into the bus injured the goalkeeper in a place very close to the eyes. Despite the scare, Danilo Fernandes said he was fine.

“Sporte Clube Bahia reports that a bomb exploded inside the team’s bus upon arrival at Fonte Nova and athletes were injured. The most worrying case is that of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, hit by shrapnel in the face and already taken to a hospital. The group discusses whether There will be a game, A car that was passing alongside the tricolor bus, at the height of the last viaduct of Av. Bonocô, driven by a woman, also ended up being hit”, says the note from Bahia.

Bahia’s participation in the game was questioned, but, in a joint decision of players, technical committee and board, the team decided to enter the field – there was only a small delay, of 10 minutes, for the start of the match against Sampaio Corrêa .

Guto Ferreira, Bahia’s coach, gave an interview to ESPN and spoke of “fulfilling professional duty”:

“The expectation is to be professional, to unite in dignity, more and more the group embraces and seeks to fulfill its duty as a football professional who defends the colors of Esporte Clube Bahia even when suffering an attack. We were very close to having something very seriously, much more serious than it was. The glass shattered. The shrapnel caught our players, in this case, two: Danilo and Matheus Bahia. At Matheus it was superficial, and Danilo, thank God, was nothing more serious But he was on the brink of losing his sight. The glass cut too close to his eye. The size of the bomb, the boom of the bomb, if one bomb entered the space that the other caused, it would cause a death.”

Bahia’s situation is under a lot of pressure after the team was relegated to Série B of the Brasileirão. Members of an organized crowd of the team have already protested, including at the door of the club’s president, Guilherme Bellintani. On the field, Bahia won only one of the last six games. Therefore, the main suspects of having committed the attack are the team’s own fans.

“The fans intimidate and think they will solve the team’s problems that way. They won’t”, stated Guto Ferreira.

Governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT) published on social media that he determined “immediate investigation” of what happened. “The crime will be investigated and the perpetrators of the attack – who I prefer not to call fans – must be tried by the courts.”

In a statement, the Civil Police of Bahia reported that it is already investigating the attack on the Bahia bus. “We will collect images from cameras, testimonies from players and also from witnesses who were passing by at that moment. We will act with maximum force to identify and arrest the perpetrators”, said delegate Victor Spínola, on duty at the Arena Fonte Nova police station.