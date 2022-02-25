Boris Johnson to ‘lock down’ Russia’s economy over Ukraine invasion

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement today that he would “lock down” Russia’s economy with a “massive package of sanctions” after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an overnight military operation to invade Ukraine.

“Today, together with our allies, we will agree on a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to put the brakes on the Russian economy,” Johnson added.

The UK must sanction 100 people and entities as part of the new sanctions against Russia. According to Boris Johnson, this is “the biggest and most severe” package Russia has ever seen.” These penalties include companies and manufacturers that “support Putin’s war machine”, as well as Belarus, “for its role in the attack to Ukraine”.

An asset freeze will also be imposed on Russian state bank VTB. On Tuesday (22), the United Kingdom and the European Union had already approved sanctions on five banks and three Russian oligarchs.

“These powers will allow us to fully exclude Russian banks from the UK financial system,” he said, explaining that Russian state and private companies will also be barred from “raising funds in the UK by banning trading in their securities and making loans to them.”

We will continue on a relentless mission to take Russia out of the global economy, piece by piece, day by day and week by week.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The UK has also banned Russian aircraft from using its airspace, according to a recently published bulletin by the UK Department for Transport. The airline Aeroflot, for example, operates direct flights between Moscow and London-Heathrow and Gatwick, according to their website. But the restrictions apply to all Russian airlines.

‘We will not look away from Ukraine’, says Boris

The British prime minister took to Twitter to reinforce his earlier statement and declared that his country and the world cannot let Ukraine’s freedom be extinguished.

“Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We — and the world — cannot allow that freedom to simply be extinguished. We cannot and will not just look away.”

Other sanctions against Russia

Canada also announced today embargoes against Russia. The new measures were announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, hours after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The main targets of the sanctions are members of the Russian elite and the country’s big banks. In all, there are 58 people and entities, as well as the paramilitary organization known as the Wagner Group.

Also included in the penalties are members of the Russian Security Council, such as the Defense Minister, Finance Minister and Justice Minister. In addition, the Canadian government suspended existing licenses and banned new export concessions to Russia.

Trudeau also criticized Putin, noting that the Russian president launched a “horrible and unprovoked attack” against Ukraine.

“He needlessly put the lives of innocent people at risk, violated Russia’s international treaties and posed the biggest threat to European stability since World War II,” he said.

In recent days, the United States and several European Union countries have applied embargoes against Russia amid escalating tensions with Ukraine. The measures so far have targeted major Russian oligarchs and government officials close to Putin. They, however, had no effect.

In a statement released today, the Kremlin said it closely monitors the state of the markets and will take steps to ensure financial stability.

China says it will import wheat from Russia

China’s customs agency announced today, that it “paved the way for importing wheat from all regions of Russia instead of just a few designated areas”.

According to the American newspaper The New York Times“the measure is part of a series of agreements signed by President Vladimir Putin during his recent trip to Beijing”.

On the visit, China and Russia said that “the partnership knew no bounds.” In times of sanctions on Russia, China offers as an important ally.

*With information from Reuters