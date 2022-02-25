Brazil is ‘well positioned’ to face impact of Russian invasion, says Treasury secretary

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

BRASILIA – The secretary of the National treasure, Paulo Vallesaid that Brazil is “well positioned” to face possible impacts on markets after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This Thursday, the 24th, he said that it is still too early to assess the financial developments, but he stressed that Brazil is in a comfortable situation, with only 5% of its external debt in dollarsparticipation of foreigners in domestic debt of just over 10%, 100% of the 2022 financing requirement in cash and US$350 billion in international reserves.

“Let’s wait and see if additional action is needed. There can always be extraordinary action, but it’s too soon. It’s good to remember that the Treasury has comfortable cash, we monitor the market and can take action when necessary.”

The Treasury secretary avoided talking about measures that would change the public debt management strategy. “Brazil is well-directed in the face of international volatility,” he added.

On the potential effect of the invasion of Russia to Ukraine on the cost of fuelsamid pressure from Congress for measures to reduce taxes on these products, Valle said the government has been working on alternatives to combat rising prices at pumps.











© Dida Sampaio/Estadão – 10/29/2021

Paulo Valle, Secretary of the Treasury; ‘Treasury has a comfortable cash position, we monitor the market and can take action when necessary’





“What we have been saying is that any measure has to be more focused. Measures in the fundraising line (price stabilization) are very expensive and not effective. We will continue the debate and we have advanced a lot in the search for alternatives with the National Congress”, he added.

He defended the position of Ministry of Economywho wants the National Congress to approve an amendment that authorizes the reduction of taxes on fuels without compensation in this year’s Budget, as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), but said that this has to be an “exception”.

“If there is a reduction (of fuel taxes), a law departing from the tax rules will be required in that specific case. Being exceptional, we see with less concern. But the fiscal framework should be viewed very carefully and should only be exceptional in extreme cases,” he added.

Brazil has the biggest surplus for the month of January

Valle participated in a press conference this Thursday to release the central government’s result in January. With a strong increase in tax collection, the accounts, which include the National Treasury, the Central Bank and the INSS, registered in January the highest surplus for the month since the beginning of the historical series, in 1998. The difference between income and expenses was positive by R$ 76.5 billion last month. In January 2021, it had been positive by R$43.5 billion.

In the 12-month period up to January, the result is still negative at R$ 9.7 billion, equivalent to only 0.02% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The 2022 fiscal target admits a primary deficit of up to BRL 170.5 billion in Central Government accounts, but the government expects a much smaller gap, less than BRL 100 billion.

In January, revenues had a real high of 17.8% compared to the same month last year. Expenses increased by 2.2%, already discounting inflation, mainly due to the payment of benefits from Auxilio Brasil in January of R$ 7.2 billion, compared to R$ 3 billion from the old Bolsa Família in the same month of last year.

National Treasury accounts registered a primary surplus of R$92.54 billion in January. The result of the INSS was a deficit of R$ 16.01 billion and the accounts of the Central Bank alone had a deficit of R$ 64 million.