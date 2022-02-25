Brazil may have at least 292 bookies and 33 casinos after approval of the gaming law – 02/24/2022 – Daily life

The bill on gambling rules approved by the Chamber creates the conditions for at least 292 bookies, 33 casinos and 1,420 bingos to be licensed and start operating in Brazil.

In all cases, the main element in defining the number of operating licenses to be made available is the population of the state or municipalities where the gambling houses will be installed.

The number of casinos, however, could increase further due to the release of ships with the structure for games and installation in hotels. The text will still be analyzed by the Senate and to become law depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

By the rule approved this Thursday (24), there will be three casinos in states with more than 25 million inhabitants, which makes only São Paulo have the possibility of this number of gambling houses.

For states with more than 15 million and up to 25 million, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, there will be a license for two and, in the other states and the Federal District, with a population of up to 15 million, a license will be granted.

The rule is not valid only for Pará and Amazonas, which will have one more license than the only one they could because the rule decided to take into account the territorial extension of the states and not only the population.

In the case of bingos, the rule provides for one establishment for every 150,000 inhabitants. The capital of São Paulo, for example, could have 82 licensed establishments and, in Rio de Janeiro, there would be another 45.

Both casinos and bingos have already been legalized in Brazil. The operation of casinos was prohibited in 1946 by President Eurico Gaspar Dutra and resulted in the closing of well-known gambling houses such as the Hotel Copacana Palace, in Rio, the Palace in the mining town of Poços de Caldas and the casino in Petrópolis.

The bingos had their operation ended in 2004 through a provisional measure of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The animal game is the only modality whose release was approved by the Chamber that already exists in Brazil, but which, unlike the other two, was never legalized.

Classified as a misdemeanor, gambling that uses the drawing of tens, hundreds and thousands related to 25 animals has its origins in the late 19th century and was created by Baron João Batista Viana Drummond, in Rio de Janeiro.

Over time, the betting model spread throughout the country, although it has its best-known operators in Rio de Janeiro.

In the state alone, based on the approved rules, 24 licenses will be made available to game operators, currently known as bicheiros.

In Rio de Janeiro, the game’s operation gained national recognition for having the biggest known animal bankers in their territories: Castor de Andrade, Capitão Guimarães, Aniz Abrahão David, Antônio Kalil, o Turcão, among others.

For Michel Misse, a sociologist and retired professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, it is difficult to legalize the fact that the animal game already exists, does not have a fixed location, but rather pointers that collect bets at hundreds of points spread across the cities and, at least in Rio de Janeiro, to be dominated by large operators that today are also linked to other criminal practices.

“It’s much smarter to legalize to control, than to leave it clandestine. That’s my position. But in relation to the animal game, it’s a separate case, different from bingo and the casino. bets, but you can’t see what’s behind”, explains Misse.

According to the professor, inspection would have to be very effective in a scenario, he cites Rio as an example, where there has been co-optation of police for years by the animal game.

“The police have always benefited a lot from this, without pursuing him and negotiating bribes. The game played a very important role in producing a corrupt police in Rio, a large number of corrupt police officers”, he explains.

Misse also recalls that the big bicheiros already have a structure in place and in operation and that they are currently involved in crimes such as drug trafficking and the militia.

In this scenario, he argues, it will be a challenge to include groups that operate underground in the legalized market.

“I think they [bicheiros] don’t really like paying taxes, so it shouldn’t be a very attractive activity for them. They have their game, they have the whole structure set up, they don’t need legalization to exist. It may be that in other states it is more interesting, but here in Rio I don’t know”, he says.

Today, in Rio, according to Misse, there are about ten big bookies that each dominate their territories where they operate gambling and also slot machines.

The professor recalls that most of these current operators face disputes over areas among themselves and, also, fights with family members and former allies because of the legacy left by the big animal bankers of the second half of the 20th century.

An example is the family of Castor de Andrade, the famous carioca bicheiro who died in 1997.

The day before the Chamber voted to release the animal game, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) stopped the criminal case in which Rogério Andrade was responsible for the murder of Fernando Iggnácio.

The two fought a war over the animal points and slot machines left by Castor. Andrade is his nephew, and Iggnácio, the bicheiro’s son-in-law.

According to the format proposed in the project approved by the Chamber, it will be up to the Ministry of Economy to create the conditions for the release of licenses and inspect the activities of gambling operators.

For lawyer Cláudio Timm, legalization will bring more transparency to the gambling sector that exists, but today operates outside the law.

“Overall, these requirements described for companies to constitute themselves as gambling operators in Brazil tend to give more transparency and security to the activities of these operators, ensuring greater control by the supervisory body and more reliability for gamblers”, he says.

Also lawyer Fellipe Dias defends the regulation as a way to discourage illegality.

“It is difficult to say what the practice will be like in all units of the Federation, because we have a country with a lot of diversity in the structure of the public administration itself, depending on the location, state and municipality. However, there will certainly be a disincentive to illegal practices, which will suffer sanctions if identified”, he says.