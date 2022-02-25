Brazil will support the resolution in the Security Council against Russia – 02/25/2022

The Itamaraty instructed its UN delegation to support a draft resolution against Russia that will be put to a vote in the Security Council, on the attacks against Ukraine. The vote will take place from 3 pm in New York and will be one of the main tests of the international community in the face of the crisis.

But with the Council being chaired by Russia at the moment and with the Kremlin’s veto power, the Itamaraty takes for granted that the document will not be approved. The project is authored by Americans and Albanians and, according to UOL, it is still being negotiated in its details.

The Council in New York must become a locus of international pressure against Russia, even though governments like China’s may also choose to vote against or abstain.

according to UOL revealed ten days ago, the Brazilian government had been adopting diplomatic gymnastics in recent weeks to maintain a positive relationship with both the Russians and the West. In the statement issued by Itamaraty, on Thursday of this week, the government avoided condemning Vladimir Putin. But it indicated that there was a clear violation of UN principles.

The government, however, spent days trying to reach a consensus position. Bolsonaro has resisted direct criticism of President Putin, including disqualifying comments by Vice President Hamilton Mourão against the Russian.

But, faced with a resolution and the demand for a Brazilian vote, Itamaraty convinced the Executive that Putin’s attitudes violated international law and the UN Charter. It was also considered that, at this moment, being on the Russian side could increase criticism against the Planalto.

Bolsonaro’s hesitation comes after a trip to Moscow in which he managed to be received by a strong international leader who will serve as election campaign material.

Even before going to the Kremlin, the government adopted an attitude of avoiding criticizing the Russian, without breaking completely with the Americans and Europeans.