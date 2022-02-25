Brazilian Ambassador in Kiev says he will evacuate Brazilians from Ukraine

The Brazilian ambassador in Kiev, Norton Rapesta, said that, in addition to football players, all Brazilians who are in Ukrainian territory may be evacuated from the country due to the conflict against Russia.

“We are going to evacuate the Brazilians. Soccer players. Everyone,” Rapesta told the BBC.

Despite the statement, so far, the ambassador has not explained how the action will be carried out or when. Amid the outbreak of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Brazilian players, who work in the European country, published a video asking for help from Brazilian authorities.

In the appeal, the group’s spokesman, defender Marlon, from Shakhtar Donestck, asks that players and family members be removed from Ukraine as soon as possible.

“Here we are all gathered, Dynamo and Shakhtar players with our family. We are staying in a hotel due to the whole situation. We are asking for your help in this video due to lack of fuel in the city, closed border, closed airspace. There’s no way we can get out. We ask for support from the government of Brazil that can help us and I hope you will help us to promote this video to reach as many people as possible”, said Marlon.

Also according to the ambassador, a plan with images and guidelines for the evacuation has already been sent to Itamaraty, which should take the next measures for the rescue. So far, the agency has only issued a note in which it does not give details about the actions for the evacuation of Brazilians.

“The Brazilian government follows with grave concern the outbreak of military operations by the Russian Federation against targets in the territory of Ukraine. Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the initiation of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population.” , says an excerpt from the note released by Itamaraty.

