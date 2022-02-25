Brazilian Chancellor receives call from US Secretary of State to address crisis in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

LIVE: Follow coverage of the war in Ukraine

The conversation was first confirmed by the US embassy in Brazil. Later, through its social networks, Itamaraty reported that France and Blinken discussed the crisis in Ukraine and the treatment that will be given to it at the Security Council of the United Nations (UN).

“The ministers discussed what can be done to end ongoing military operations, restore peace and prevent the civilian population from continuing to suffer the consequences of the conflict,” the Foreign Ministry added.

A week after Bolsonaro’s controversial meeting with Putin, Brazil does not condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

The conversation was not included in France’s official agenda.

Without criticizing Russia, the Foreign Ministry said it followed the conflict with “grave concern”.

1 of 1 Alongside Minister Carlos França, Bolsonaro displays a phone number for assistance to Brazilians who are in Ukraine — Photo: Reproduction / YouTube Alongside Minister Carlos França, Bolsonaro displays a phone number for assistance to Brazilians who are in Ukraine – Photo: Reproduction / YouTube

Also on Thursday, while ambassadors representing European Union countries in Brazil offered solidarity at the Ukrainian embassy, ​​Bolsonaro was riding a motorcycle.

He only spoke in the middle of the afternoon and only dealt with the situation of Brazilians in the country.

Last week, before the start of the war, Bolsonaro was in Russia and, alongside President Vladimir Putin, said he was in solidarity with the country. He was later criticized by the US.

The chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Brazil, diplomat Douglas Koneff, said on Thursday that the country is waiting for “any declaration” that condemns the attacks carried out by Russia on Ukraine. According to him, the voice of Brazil “matters”.

Brazilian diplomats informed Valdo Cruz’s Blog that the United States expects Brazil to maintain its position of following the UN Charter and condemn, in the organization’s Security Council, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The chargé d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said on Thursday (24), in an interview with TV Globowho expects the Brazilian government to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.