Brazilian midfielder remembers years of working with Vtor Pereira in China and v Corinthians in good hands

Midfielder Oscar, who defended Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, commented on his relationship with Vítor Pereira, the new coach of Corinthians. For the player, Timão hit the nail on the head in hiring the Portuguese, his commander during three of his seasons in Chinese football.

“He’s a great coach. I worked with him here at Shanghai SIPG for three years and he, in addition to being my friend, he is a guy who works hard, is very dedicated to the team and I’m sure he will help Corinthians in this new season“, said the athlete to the Jogo Aberto program, from Girl Scouts.

Under Pereira, Oscar achieved his best numbers playing in China. After a first year with nine goals and ten assists without the captain’s presence, he saw the performance “explode” between 2018 and 2020.

in the period, the ex-Brazilian midfielder scored 36 goals and provided 43 assists in 105 matches played with the Shanghai team. Together they won an edition of the Chinese Championship and one of the Chinese Supercup.

And it is for this period that Oscar believes that Vítor Pereira is already fully familiar with the highlights of the Corinthians squad. He faced practically all the highlights hired by Timão last season.

“He already knows some players who played here in China, like Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Gil, so I’m sure Corinthians is in good hands“, concluded Oscar.

