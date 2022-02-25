Brazilian players in Ukraine ask for “help”







Diego Silva and Renan Oliveira, Brazilian players from FC Kolos Kovalivka, ask for help to leave Ukraine Photo: Playback/Instagram

The escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine is also affecting the lives of Brazilians living in the country. Diego Silva and Renan Oliveiraathletes from FC Kolos Kovalivka, made an appeal on social media to leave Ukraine. In a video released this Thursday, 24, the players comment on the difficult situation they are experiencing and ask for help from the authorities.

“We made this video to ask for help from the Brazilian authorities. We are in a very difficult situation here,” said Renan. Diego, who was with his wife, reinforced the appeal to leave Ukraine and addressed the request to “whoever can help us get out of the country and keep us safe”.

Earlier, players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev, along with their families, had asked the Brazilian authorities for help so that they were also removed from the region.

Evacuation is unlikely

The Itamaraty informed that there are no security conditions for the evacuation of Brazilians who are in Ukraine. It is estimated that there are about 500 nationals on Ukrainian territory. So far, the agency has created a register for Brazilians who wish to leave the country and has asked them to remain sheltered at home, following the recommendations of local authorities.

Only Brazilians living in the eastern region of Ukraine were advised to leave the country as soon as possible, albeit by their own means. Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro said he was “totally committed” to helping nationals who are in the country and provided a contact for consular duty.

On Thursday, Russia launched military strikes in eastern Ukraine, but there are reports that bombs were also heard in Kiev, the capital of the country. Western countries have vowed to impose sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s nation, but there is little clarification on what could happen in the coming days.