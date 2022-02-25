Brazilian players try to leave Ukraine on foot to Poland – Sports













Some of the Brazilian players who play in Ukrainian football have already started attempts to leave the country after the Russian attacks.

This Friday (25), Edson, Rukh Lviv’s midfielder, published on his social networks the walk he takes with his family and other Brazilians on the team, such as Talles Brenner and Fabrício Alvarenga, towards Poland.

Yesterday, Edson had already posted on the internet a photo of them in a car at the beginning of the journey.

This morning, the image shows players and family members walking along the side of a road. Lviv, the city where the athletes work, is 130 km from Zamosc, the closest Polish territory to the region.

“Following the walk on the border with Poland! All good, thank God”, wrote Edson in the post on Instagram stories.















In addition to the steering wheel, other Brazilians, such as Pedrinho, David Neres and Maycon, live the drama of being in Ukraine at a time when the country goes to war.

On Thursday morning, Brazilians from Dynamo and Shaktar Donetsk asked the Brazilian government for help in getting out of Ukraine.

















Find out who are the Brazilian players who are in Ukraine













