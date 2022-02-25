Brazilians from the Ukrainian team arrive at the Polish border on foot

Two Brazilian players from Rukh Lviv, from Ukraine, are close to crossing the country’s border with Poland. On Instagram, player Edson Fernando published records of the attempt to leave Ukrainian territory alongside fellow countryman Talles Brenner and Argentine Fabricio Alvarenga, in addition to other companions.

Lviv, the city where they operate, is in the west of the country, on the opposite side of the border with Russia. The players left yesterday (24) towards the border, aboard a vehicle, but were stuck in traffic.

This morning (25), Edson published a photo walking alongside his companions on the side of a highway. The group, with about 11 members, appears on foot at the register carrying bags and suitcases.

“Following the walk on the Polish border. All good, thank God,” he wrote. Afterwards, the athlete shared a post from a person informing that they managed to reach the border with Poland, but that they still haven’t been able to enter the country because of the high flow of people wanting to do the same.

Edson Fernando Brazilian teammates from Rukh Lviv, from Ukraine, arrived at the border with Poland, but have not yet entered the country Image: Playback/Instagram

Revealed by Bahia, the 23-year-old moved to the Ukrainian club about a month ago, at the end of January this year. Talles, on the other hand, left Brazil in early 2021 to sign with Olimpik Donetsk, also from Ukraine, and was signed by Rukh Lviv just last year. The Argentine Fabricio Alvarenga, who has defended Coritiba in 2018, has been in Ukrainian football since 2020.

In the early hours of yesterday, Russia carried out a “special military operation” that included air strikes and a ground invasion of Ukraine. As a result, the country declared martial law and the Ukrainian championship was suspended. The Brazilian embassy in Kiev said that Brazilian athletes will be evacuated from the region.