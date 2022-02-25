Brazil’s financial system is ‘prepared’ for the effects of ‘geopolitical tensions’, assesses BC | Economy

The Central Bank (BC) assessed this Thursday (24) that the national financial system is “prepared” to face possible risks caused by “international geopolitical tensions”, such as the attacks made by Russia on Ukraine.

Russia vs Ukraine: Understand the Conflict;

The assessment is contained in a statement from the Financial Stability Committee (Comef) of the BC, which met this Thursday (24).

For COMEF, the level of exposure of Brazil’s financial system to the effects of the conflict is “low” and the greatest risk would be an eventual spike in the dollar, which could “contaminate” local assets. However, the committee considered that today the dependence of national banks on external financing is reduced, so that exposure to variations in the dollar would also be low.

“The committee is attentive to recent developments in the international scenario and is still prepared to act, minimizing any disproportionate contamination on prices”, he says in a note.

Comef also assessed that financial institutions have made provisions at an adequate level. These cash reserves are important for banks to have sufficient funds to make loans.

In this sense, the committee monitors the availability of credit in the market to avoid a shortage situation, which would make loans and financing more expensive.

In the statement, Comef also recommends that financial institutions continue to operate in a “prudent” way, as it understands that uncertainties still remain.

As households have suffered a drop in disposable income to pay debts, the committee underscores the importance of banks lending money with caution.

Impact on public debt

As for the repercussion of international tension on government debt interest, the Secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said this Thursday (24) that Brazil is prepared to deal with the impact of instability in international markets.

“Brazil is well structured for some international volatility,” said the secretary.

In this regard, Valle argued that the Treasury has enough cash on hand to cover all the government’s financing needs in 2022.

In addition, the secretary highlighted that 95% of the Brazilian debt was issued in reais, therefore, it is not directly affected by the variation in the dollar.

“We follow the market permanently and we are very attentive, we will take the necessary measures”, said Valle.