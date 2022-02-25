Building catches fire and is evacuated on Avenida Paulista, in downtown São Paulo – 02/24/2022 – Daily life

At least 11 Fire Department vehicles were deployed to fight a fire in a commercial building at 1337 Avenida Paulista, in the central region of the capital, around 1 pm this Thursday (24). According to the Military Police, there were about 500 people there. Nobody got hurt.

About an hour later, the fire was brought under control, according to a spokesperson for the Fire Department. The corporation added that the flames would have originated in an air conditioner. The Civil Police will investigate what would have caused the fire in the equipment.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Marcelo Vieira dos Santos, commander of the PM battalion in the region, even before the arrival of PM vehicles, which dispensed with the firefighters, “part of the people automatically evacuated” from the place.

The PM official added that the fire originated on the 26th floor, in the area where the building’s air conditioning system is located.

He also stated that part of Avenida Paulista was cordoned off to ensure the safety of people passing by during the incident.

Captain Ronaldo Aparecido Ribeiro, from the Fire Department, reiterated that, so far, the suspicion is that the fire originated during maintenance of the air conditioning equipment. The responsible company was not specified by him.

The official added that the fire “went with you quite easily”

This is due, according to him, to the fact that the building’s flame-isolation areas, such as fire doors, have fulfilled their functions.

He added that the place has a high inspection carried out by the corporation, carried out in January of this year.

To fight the fire, he said, firefighters had to climb the 26 floors of the building and use the hydrant system.

The Civil Defense, as well as the Civil Police, carry out assessments in the building that, according to the fire official, could be completed this Thursday night.

The spokesman for the firefighters, Major Marcos Palumbo, said that as soon as the teams arrived at the scene, they began the process of evacuating the building.

“The fire reached the top [do edifício] and there are no victims. We evacuate the building quickly and so no one is affected [pelas chamas ou fumaça]”, he stated.

Fire crews increased from eight to 11 during the fight against the flames. In the meantime, the major declared that the firefighters worked “to contain the fire, so that it does not spread to other floors or rooms [do prédio].”

A video shared on social media shows a large amount of black smoke on top of the building.

Administrator Caio Serra, 40, was working in the building when the fire started. “We didn’t see anything, we just heard the alarm and went downstairs,” he said, without specifying which floor he was on.

He also said that when he left the building, he saw smoke coming from the roof.

Ana Paula Moreira Picini, 45, a lawyer, says that everything happened very quickly.

According to Picini, the fire alarm went off less than five minutes after she and colleagues noticed that “soot was falling” and small objects that everyone believed, at first, “to be glass”.

“We called the other employees who were further away from the windows and went down the stairs. The firefighters of the buildings were already going up to warn the other floors”, he said, noting that, in addition to the firefighters and the PM, the fire brigade supported the removal of the victims.

Another worker who was on the 21st floor of the building, who declined to be identified, endorsed the firefighters’ version that the fire originated in the building’s air conditioning equipment.

The report found in front of the building that the fire alarm sounded, for a few minutes, this Wednesday (23). Police said they will investigate this alleged suspect.

This Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the fire at the Andraus building, also in downtown São Paulo, in which 16 people died and another 300 were injured.

Firefighter statistics indicate that, in 2021, there were 6,474 cases of fire in buildings in the state of SP, equivalent to 17.7 daily cases. In the previous year, there were 6583 records that, compared to 2021, represent a decrease of 1.6%