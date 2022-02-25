Bus carrying Bahia players suffers attack and is hit by bomb

The bus that took Bahia players to the match against Sampaio Corrêa this Thursday, 24, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA), was hit by a bomb. In the transport were also present the members of the technical commission of the club, commanded by the coach Guto Ferreira, ex-Ceará. Among the injured, the most serious situation is that of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, who was hit by shrapnel in the face and taken to the hospital.

At the scene of the event, a car driven by a woman who was walking near the tricolor bus was also hit. There are no reports, however, of the driver’s state of health, as well as there was no confirmation of who were the perpetrators of the attack.

Despite what happened, coach Guto Ferreira confirmed that the Squadron decided to take the field against Sampaio Corrêa. “The group, through its dignity, will enter the field to honor the colors of Bahia”, said the commander.

Tricolor Bahia is currently fourth in group B, with seven points, the same number as the other three teams: Altos-PI, Floresta and Sousa-PB. Bolivia Querida occupies third place in Group A, also with seven points.

