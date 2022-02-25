By vote on readjustment, Zema government will suspend Fiscal Recovery – Policy

Igor Eto, Secretary of Government, commands the Executive’s articulations with the Legislative (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The government of Minas Gerais has already sent, to the Legislative Assembly, a Bill (PL) to regulate the 10.06% readjustment to the civil service. The increase was announced this Thursday (2/24) by Romeu Zema (Novo). The text will be processed on an urgent basis and, in order to speed up the analysis of the proposal, Palcio Tiradentes guarantees that it will remove the urgent nature of the proposal that deals with the state’s adhesion to the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF). the RRF locks the agenda of the plenary of the Parliament. The movement to remove the Tax Recovery from the emergency regime will take place as soon as the project on the readjustment is ready to be voted on by the deputies. Only in this way will it be possible to remove the barrier that prevents the analysis of projects in plenary.

The fiscal adjustment package is the state’s hope to balance finances and renegotiate a debt of around R$140 billion with the Union. Despite this, parliamentarians and civil servants fear counterparts such as the reduction of investments in public policies and in the salaries of civil servants. For this reason, the base allied with Zema has not yet managed to get approval.

“[A suspenso da Recuperao Fiscal] so that the salary recomposition project can be voted on as soon as possible and for us to create negotiation space not only for the approval of the salary recomposition, but also to create space to negotiate projects aimed at fiscal sustainability of Minas”, said the secretary of State of Government, Igor Eto, when announcing the offer of a salary increase.

One of Zema’s articulators with the Assembly, Eto guaranteed that adherence to the federal program will remain on the agenda even in the face of the need to recompose the wage erosion caused by inflation.

“It is not enough to simply give readjustments and benefits to the civil servants. We have cash conditions for the payment, but we need, in the long term, in a sustainable way, to be able to make and honor the payment of salaries”, he said.

Pressured by the security forces, which started the strike at the beginning of this week, the government decided to present a project to replace the losses of inflation. The signaling was not well received by the agents, who consider the 10% offered a rate much lower than the demand of the category. The request for compliance with the agreement signed in 2019. There is a promise to demonstrate this Friday (25), in the Administrative City.

The agreement provided for the recomposition in three installments: 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021, in addition to another 12% in September this year. Two years ago, when the text about increasing the number of police officers was running through the Assembly, an articulation led to inflationary replacement for all categories. In response, Zema vetoed the extension and, in turn, barred the payment of the two 12% slices.

“Governor Romeu Zema paid the first installment, 13%, and defaulted. He applied embezzlement to the police in two installments,” protested state deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PTB), one of the voices of dissatisfied police in the Assembly.

Rodrigues said that the project sent by Zema to the Legislature will be analyzed, but he did not spare criticism. According to him, the proof that the government fails to comply with the procedures is the conduct of the police imbroglio, which began in 2019.

“Such credibility within the Assembly, the set of deputies and women deputies to the government, how I deal with 15 minutes. Deal here and fail 15 minutes later. That’s what they did with us [da segurana pblica]. We need to know and understand the project”.

Route change after pressing

The tactic of submitting a bill on salary recomposition and suspending the Fiscal Recovery contrasts with the strategy reverberated by the government on Monday, when the police organized a security demonstration in downtown Belo Horizonte. Repeatedly, the government pointed out that adherence to the adjustment of accounts would be, precisely, the mechanism capable of making the adjustment viable.

The president of the Assembly, Agostinho Patrus (PV), a staunch opponent of Zema, went so far as to say last week that the government had a “serious plan” to make possible the vote on the RRF. According to him, the goal was to send a 10% recovery bill and, because of the urgency imposed on the Fiscal Recovery, to pressure the Legislature to vote on the issue and, thus, have legal support to analyze the increase in salaries.

Dossi generates contestation and action in the MP

yesterday, the State of Mines showed that the government went to court to prevent the closing of roads, impediments to the flow of traffic and the carrying of weapons in the protest on Monday. The Executive obtained a favorable decision.

However, attention was drawn to a dossier with photos, personal data and information about trade unionists linked to the security forces. The document, produced by the Second Section of the General Staff of the Military Police, linked to the General Command, even has CPF and RG numbers of leaders. Entities that gather agents are also mentioned and described – some have the physical addresses mentioned.

One of those mentioned in the document is Aline Risi, president of the Civil Police Writers Association of the State of Minas Gerais (Aespol-MG) and director of the Brazilian Confederation of Civil Police Workers (Cobrapol). She filed a representation with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) to understand why she has personal information cited in the 33-page pamphlet.

“We are not criminals. We do not know who ordered this and what the purpose of the dossier is,” he protested. “It is an undemocratic act. We are not criminals and we will not be intimidated, especially after this announcement [a ideia de reajuste de 10%].”

Sergeant Rodrigues also mentioned. He stated that those involved should take the appropriate measures as soon as the dispute over salary recomposition is resolved.

“The forwarding of any request to the Judiciary will not suppress the hunger and despair that the police are in. No judicial measure will supply the empty cans. This is the reaction I am warning. The reaction will come out of necessity. “, said the MP.