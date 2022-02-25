Caixa profits BRL 17.3 billion in 2021, 31% more than in 2020 – News









Caixa Econômica Federal ended 2021 with a profit of R$ 17.3 billion, an increase of 31.1% compared to the previous year. According to the president of the state-owned company, Pedro Guimarães, this is the second biggest profit in the bank’s history. In the relationship between the fourth and third quarters of last year, the growth in net income was timid: 0.3%, totaling R$ 3.2 billion. The data were released this Thursday (24).

When announcing the numbers, Guimarães highlighted that Caixa achieved the highest profits in its 161 years of history in the last three years, accumulating R$ 51.5 billion in gains. “What we are not doing here is adjusting the results for past losses, which happened during the last ten, 15 years in operations that were originated back there and that were provisioned by this management”, he said.











Guimarães said that, in 2018, the bank’s accounts were disapproved by the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), as “several past operations proved to be in default and, therefore, the results recognized in the past often did not happen because companies did not pay . Anyway, there is no comparison of current results with those of the past.”

Regarding the loan portfolio, there was an increase of 24.9% during management. “It’s a very relevant number, we grew R$ 170 billion in credit. The same thing in equity: almost 40% growth between what we assumed and the current one”, highlighted the president of Caixa.







Sources of profits

undefined





In 12 months, the balance in the total loan portfolio increased by 10.2%, accumulating R$ 867.6 billion. Only in relation to the contracting of real estate credit, it was R$ 140.6 billion, 59.6% higher compared to 2018, the highest historical volume for the index. When comparing 2021 with 2020, the growth was 20.8%.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenues from credit portfolios totaled R$19.8 billion, an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period in 2021. The highlights were agribusiness operations, with growth of 187.9% in 12 months, and in sanitation and infrastructure, with 21.8% for companies and 14.4% for individuals.



Also read: Vale, Petrobras and banks attract foreign interest in Brazil

Among the highlights of the presentation, Guimarães highlighted the extinction of Caixapar, which, in the president’s opinion, ended onerous and incompatible participations. “Basically, all the investments went wrong. Between 2019 and 2021, our focus was to solve the problems, sell the assets and, with that, a lot of money was made for Caixa in these operations. The most important point is that we extinguished Caixapar, an investment vehicle that basically went wrong with every trade.”

Amid the earnings balances, the improvement in scores on governance, transparency, integrity and actions aimed at preserving the environment was cited to justify that the state-owned company is experiencing a positive moment.











“We are extremely proud to have this social and mathematical performance. As a result, this generates record profits, which are reinvested in improvements for society”, said Guimarães, citing the opening of 268 branches, focused on agriculture and social matters.