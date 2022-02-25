Can Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turn into World War 3?

After four months of trials, Russia confirmed US speculation and invaded neighboring Ukraine, causing the greatest tension in Europe since World War II (1939-1945). Although the risk of a Third War breaking out is still small, experts consulted by the UOL they are betting on “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia, which -prepared for conflict-, may invest in a regional war of still uncertain extensions.

The invasion officially began after a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at 11:45 pm on Wednesday (23), when he announced a “special military operation” to “protect the population of Donbass”, a region in eastern Ukraine with a Russian majority. whose independence was recognized by Moscow on Monday (21).

Putin justified the invasion by saying that he was only fulfilling his promise to send troops to support the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. He spoke of “denazifying” the local army and bringing justice to a “genocide” against Russians in Donbass.

NATO’s advance

US President George Bush (left) and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev Image: MIKE FISHER / AFP – 31.Jul.1991

According to Vladimir Putin, the origin of the current conflict dates back to the end of the Cold War, in 1991, when NATO – the military alliance of the US and Europe after World War II – would have signed an agreement with Russia pledging not to advance on the republics. that would gain independence after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, which NATO denies.

“This agreement would guarantee that Russia would preserve its culture from Westernization, which they had always feared,” says Maristela Basso, a professor of International Law at USP.

But by the end of that decade the Czech Republic (1999), Hungary (1999) and Poland (1999) were already part of the military alliance. “There is already a warning signal flashing”, says the teacher.

Ukrainian tanks enter the city of Mariupol after Putin authorizes military operation in Ukraine Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Tensions increase in 2002, when the US Senate approves the expansion of NATO and still authorizes the sending of financial aid to seven countries in eastern and central Europe that are candidates for membership in the military alliance. It was what the US government called NATO’s “open-door policy.”

Today, 14 of the 30 countries that make up the military alliance are from Eastern Europe.

Since the late 1990s, American strategists had warned that this would be a problem. But they continued until they found Putin on the other side, who decided to close this account.”

Maristela Basso, professor at USP

If NATO integrates Ukraine, the Western military alliance will border Russia, which Putin does not want.

“It was a matter of time. Putin is saying: ‘taking Ukraine for you is no longer enough,'” says Basso.

Putin’s answer

The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

“Since taking over [presidente desde 2012 e primeiro ministro de 2008 a 2012]Putin is dedicated to the international resurgence of Russia”, says Ronaldo Carmona, professor of geopolitics at Escola Superior de Guerra and member of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations).

Putin prepared for war. In predicting the economic sanctions he would face, he set about making a reserve of $630 billion (R$3.2 trillion) in foreign currency and gold. Then he began to move his troops calmly.

“Since December, it has moved a significant contingent of soldiers to the border with Ukraine. Today, there are around 200,000 soldiers”, says the USP professor. “Then he prepared a military force by land, with tanks. He mobilized fighter jets, warships and nuclear submarines.”

He made a big war move. Nobody prepares like that and then bluffs.”

Maristela Basso, professor at USP

To top it off, Russia and China signed a joint declaration in February, “a piece of history, forging a tactical alliance between the two giants of Eurasia, a nightmare for American geopolitics,” recalls Carmona.

Russia one step ahead

With everything planned, Putin moves the pieces of the conflict like someone playing chess, compares Leonardo Paz, professor of international relations at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) in Rio.

“Putin keeps moving pieces around the board. He has left the Western leaders one step behind,” he says. “Unlike traditional wars, Russia did not invade the north and northeast of Ukraine, invade the capital and overthrow the government.”

“He first recognizes the independence of the territories and then sends the troops there,” he says. “He plays defender. He says he didn’t invade Ukraine, but he is helping two new republics.”

Carmona recalls that Putin decided to start his thesis on the independence of Donbass by taking advantage of “a rare weakening of the West”.

Rescue workers work at the scene of the crash of an aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down in the Kiev region. Image: Ukrainian State of Emergency Press Service Service/via Reuters

“Despite being the greatest power, the United States faces internal divisions like never before. Donald Trump [ex-presidente americano] Said war happens because Joe Biden [atual presidente] rigged the election”, he says. “And the European Union has no voice because it also suffers from deep divisions.”

This moment of weakness allows Putin to tackle a vital problem for Russia’s sovereignty.”

Ronaldo Carmona, professor at the Escola Superior de Guerra

Will there be a Third War?

For Leonardo Paz it is “always impossible to guarantee that there will be no war because someone can always do something stupid”, but he considers the scenario “highly unlikely”.

24.Feb.2022 – People carry their luggage at the Ukrainian border after Russian bombing Image: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

“Firstly, because Ukraine is not part of NATO. If it were, all members would be obliged to send troops”, says the professor. “I think NATO will help with logistics and selling military equipment, but not taking troops into the conflict area. A war against Russia would be a very heavy bar.”

The most likely scenario is for Putin to continue his campaign in Ukraine to keep that region autonomous and the West to deliver increasingly heavy sanctions packages.”

Leonardo Paz, professor at FGV

Carmona also finds a Third War “very difficult” “because we are talking about nuclear-armed powers”.

“Since the advent of nuclear weapons, there has never been a conflict between the superpowers because this can mean mutual destruction. If there is one side, the other will fight back and everyone loses”, he considers.

“I think the West will radicalize on sanctions and exclude Russia from the international banking system,” he says. “But Putin, like a good chess player, prepared himself by accumulating foreign exchange reserves.”

24.Feb.2022 – People are sheltered in a metro station in the capital Kiev after Russia authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine Image: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Maristela Basso, from USP, believes that the Russian president “considered the possibility” of a major war. “Ukraine cannot call on NATO, but it has already asked for help from it and the UN Security Council. [Organização das Nações Unidas]”, he says.

For the professor, “at this moment the war will be located in that region”, but, if the United States decides to “send the cavalry, the conflict can go to a bigger board, with central and continental Europe”.

The West will need to prepare for that. “NATO has few men and some military representation in the conflict region. The 30 countries will have to send many more soldiers”, she says. “Imagine the organization of that, the financial mobilization.”

“This will require money and energy, but when NATO has a significant contingent to beat Russia, Putin will be able to remember that he is a nuclear power. What is happening there is very serious,” says Basso.

“Neighboring countries will feel the flight of refugees, there will be injuries”, says the professor, remembering that Russia is the largest producer of corn, wheat and gas in the world, as well as one of the largest producers of oil.