Capcom may be preparing three Resident Evil remasters

After revealing Street Fighter 6 at the end of the mysterious countdown, there are indications that Capcom brings news about Resident Evil. After updating the history of classic games on the official website, the publisher shared new images of Resident Evil: CODE Veronica, Outbreak and Outbreak File 2, heating up rumors about possible remasters.

The company created a kind of timeline on the series’ website and the media present in each of the sessions have been constantly modified. The three titles have their main arts renewed and certain models of creatures, found in the section dedicated to each of the games, have been graphically improved.

Looks like they’ve been touched up a little beyond upscaling. pic.twitter.com/UuyAqDOwRD — Project Umbrella RE:Digest (@project_umb) February 22, 2022

first tweet: The Resident Evil story page has been updated with high resolution artwork, screenshots and descriptions from Code Veronica, Outbreak and Outbreak File 2. According to Tweet: Looks like the retouching has gone a bit further than upscaling.

It is worth mentioning: if you are a fan of Resident Evil and you were excited about this possibility, it is good to lower your expectations. Capcom has yet to officially announce any remasters focusing on the franchise, so it is recommended to treat the situation as a rumor.

More Resident Evil story updates on the way

The Resident Evil timeline will continue to be updated on the website. At the end of the page scrolling, a notice with the next date is already being shown to Internet users. On March 1st, Capcom will show more news on the portal.