Central government accounts have a surplus of BRL 76.5 billion – News

The public accounts of the central government registered a primary surplus of R$ 76.5 billion in January 2022, which represents the best result of the historical series, which began in 1997. The figures were released by the National Treasury this Thursday (24) and also indicate a real increase of 59.4% compared to January 2021.

The calculation considers the difference between the revenues and expenses of both the National Treasury and the Central Bank and Social Security. Driven by repatriation revenues, until then the best result had been registered in October 2016, when the central government had a surplus of R$ 52.9 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation. Third place goes to the balance of September 2010, with an increase of R$ 51.1 billion.





In January 2022, when separating the three accounts, the Treasury presented a surplus of R$ 92.6 billion, with a real increase of 34.9% compared to the same period in 2021. The Central Bank and Social Security had deficits of R$ 64 billion and R$ 16 billion, respectively.

“In terms of the primary result accumulated in 12 months, we have a deficit of 9.7 billion. Just remembering that we closed the year 2021 with a deficit of R$ 35 billion. So, today, we have a smaller deficit, reaching close to a possible surplus. This is the smallest deficit since mid-2014, considering the 12 months”, highlighted the secretary of the Direct Treasury, Paulo Valle.

In terms of net revenue, the amount was R$ 203.105 billion in January this year, representing a real increase of 18.2% in comparison with the same month of the previous year. Real expenses grew 2.2%, reaching R$ 126.566 billion.

According to the secretary, the implementation of Auxílio Brasil had an impact on the increase in expenses. “In 2021, we had Bolsa Família and, in 2022, Auxílio Brasil entered with a higher value and represents a good part of this impact on the increase in expenses.” Updated payments for the benefit totaled BRL 7.2 billion, while in January 2021, expenditures on the program were BRL 3 billion.

As for expenses for the 12 months, Valle stressed that, excluding expenses with Covid-19, the accounts would remain stable. “Covid expenses are classified as mandatory and, excluding the 127.2 billion expenses with it, the mandatory expenses accumulated in 12 months show a stable trajectory. It is always good to remember that a large part of this is due to the Ceiling Rule, which helps keep mandatory expenses under control.”

Within the rule, in January, the government paid R$ 7 billion to fight Covid, which has a budget forecast of R$ 27.1 billion for the year. In total, expenses subject to the ceiling amounted to R$ 117.146 billion, which corresponds to 7% of the authorized limit for the year. “As we are in the first month of the year, execution is quite low, around 7% to 8%, within the normal range expected for the beginning of the year”, declared the manager of the National Treasury Department, David Athayde.

The fiscal target for 2022 is a deficit of BRL 170.5 billion, taking into account the calculations established by the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), but the 2022 Budget projects a deficit of BRL 79.3 billion for the accounts .