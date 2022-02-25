Chamber approves use of drug with indication different from Anvisa

The Chamber of Deputies this week approved a bill of the Federal Senate that allows the Unified Health System (SUS) to prescribe and apply drugs with an indication of use different from that approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The project by Senator Cássio Cunha Lima (PB) goes to presidential sanction.

The change is valid only if the indication of a different use is recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec). Scientific evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of the drug for the new use must be demonstrated, with standardization in a protocol established by the Ministry of Health.

Under the bill, the use of medication or product recommended by the Commission and purchased by international multilateral organizations, such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is allowed. The drugs can be used in public health programs by the Ministry of Health and related entities, reported Agência Senado.

The use of the drug or procedure by the SUS depends on an economic evaluation. It is necessary to show benefits and costs that are economically comparable to other treatments already used. The processes employed must be widely publicized, including cost-effectiveness parameters.

