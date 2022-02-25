Cheapest car in Brazil became 50.5% more expensive in one year

The cheapest car in Brazil was 50.5% more expensive from February 2021 to February 2022 and it’s not just inflation, the dollar or the lack of parts to blame. The consumer is also to blame.

Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$ 9.90

A year ago, there was no new car cheaper than the R$39,790 Fiat Mobi Easy. But it was a basic car of all: the only relevant standard equipment was the on-board computer. It’s the kind of vehicle that even fleet owners don’t want, as it doesn’t have air conditioning or power steering.

If popular cars had to be cheap and poorly equipped, they really don’t exist anymore.

Today the cheapest car is the Renault Kwid Zen, from R$59,890. It is 50% more expensive, but it is equipped with electric steering, stability and traction controls, four airbags, radio, air conditioning and electric front windows. It is a model with the minimum comfort that customers demand and not far from what the Mobi Like (R$ 60,990) offers.

Consumer interest, low sales and the cost of updating to the Proconve L7 emission standards forced the extinction of versions, models – especially those with more time on the market – and even categories, such as medium flex pickups and small vans, where there were only Fiat Doblò and Peugeot Partners. The perception that automobiles had become more expensive is even more evident now, without the naked cars and outdated designs.

Continues after advertising

We mapped the prices of the cheapest cars in the main segments a year ago and those now. In the entrance segments, it is necessary to have at least R$ 20,000 more to park a new car in the garage.

This amount goes far beyond a percentage increase or more installments in the financing: it also represents a greater difficulty for the consumer to have their car financing approved.

Buying cars in some segments has become even more difficult, as is the case with midsize SUVs: today’s base model, the Toyota Corolla Cross XR, is 60.4% more expensive than the Tiggo 7 T, which has already been discontinued. Among compact pickups, the notch between the cheapest option today, the Strada En-durance, and the Saveiro Robust of a year ago is 51.6%.

Here’s the starting price of the main segments today compared to February 2021:

Can’t go to the bank to buy, but don’t want to miss out on exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and have digital access.