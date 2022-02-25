Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2457 contest; prize is BRL 42 million

posted on 02/24/2022 19:57 / updated on 02/24/2022 21:14



On Thursday night (2/24), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled six lotteries: Mega-Sena’s 2457, Quina’s 5789; Lotofácil’s 2457; the 2339 of the Dupla Seine; the 1753 of Timemania and the 572 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize pool of R$ 42 million, had the following dozens drawn: 10-19-46-47-49-50.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 17-49-51-62-79.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 3.2 million, presented the following result: 02-09-14-24-51-55-61. The heart team is the White Riverof the Holy Spirit.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 01-05-14-16-32-47 in the first draw; 02-08-20-23-30-48 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 8.4 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-07-10-12-14-27-30. Lucky month is December.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.8 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-05-08-10-11-14-15-16-18-20-22-23-24-25.

