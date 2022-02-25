check when you receive, salary allowance, and PIS 2022 pay table

Many workers in the private and public sectors have received payment of the salary bonus from the PIS/Paseprespectively, in February, referring to the base year 2020. These amounts will be received by the end of March, according to the official calendar. [veja abaixo as datas do PIS 2022 e a tabela do PIS 2022].

READ MORE: PIS/PASEP WAGE ALLOWANCE: Almost 2 million workers can be included in the benefit; see who is entitled

Below you can check when you receive PIS salary allowance through the Savings Bank or the pasep, fur Bank of Brazil.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022 [veja mais abaixo tabela de pagamento do PIS 2022, calendário do PIS Pasep 2022]:

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

One of the frequently asked questions among Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022?”, the worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

SEE TOO: When will the PIS base year 2021 be paid? When do I receive PIS 2022? see the calendar

Who gets PIS 2022 this Thursday, February 24th?

This Thursday, February 24th, beneficiaries born in June receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. O PIS 2022 calendar follow until March. Check all the PIS 2022 payment dates below.

Who receives Pasep 2022 this Thursday, February 24th?

This Thursday, February 24th, the Pasep 2022 calendar. Beneficiaries born in June receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022.

O PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar continues until March. Check all the dates below.

PIS 2022 table and payment schedule

Check it out below PIS 2022 table and payment schedule, and dates of the PIS and Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

Value of PIS 2022

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table and the PIS 2022 pay table you can see below:

O value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Updated PIS 2022 Calendar



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep Banco do Brasil Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







How to withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem

Who is entitled to PIS? If you have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa, you can withdraw by credit to your account.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, automatically opened when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

For withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem access your digital savings account in the app and follow the steps below: