check when you receive, salary allowance, and PIS 2022 pay table

Many workers in the private and public sectors have received payment of the salary bonus from the PIS/Paseprespectively, in February, referring to the base year 2020. These amounts will be received by the end of March, according to the official calendar. [veja abaixo as datas do PIS 2022 e a tabela do PIS 2022].

Below you can check when you receive PIS salary allowance through the Savings Bank or the pasep, fur Bank of Brazil.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022 [veja mais abaixo tabela de pagamento do PIS 2022, calendário do PIS Pasep 2022]:

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

One of the frequently asked questions among Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022?”, the worker needs:

  • Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

  • Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

  • Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

  • Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Who gets PIS 2022 this Thursday, February 24th?

This Thursday, February 24th, beneficiaries born in June receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. O PIS 2022 calendar follow until March. Check all the PIS 2022 payment dates below.

Who receives Pasep 2022 this Thursday, February 24th?

This Thursday, February 24th, the Pasep 2022 calendar. Beneficiaries born in June receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022.

O PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar continues until March. Check all the dates below.

PIS 2022 table and payment schedule

Check it out below PIS 2022 table and payment schedule, and dates of the PIS and Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

Value of PIS 2022

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table and the PIS 2022 pay table you can see below:

O value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101

  • 2 months worked – BRL 202

  • 3 months worked – BRL 303

  • 4 months worked – BRL 404

  • 5 months worked – BRL 505

  • 6 months worked – R$ 606

  • 7 months worked – R$ 707

  • 8 months worked – BRL 808

  • 9 months worked – BRL 909

  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010

  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111

  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Updated PIS 2022 Calendar













BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29





October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29




December March 31 December 29

Pasep Banco do Brasil Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.












END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

How to withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem

Who is entitled to PIS? If you have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa, you can withdraw by credit to your account.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, automatically opened when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

For withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem access your digital savings account in the app and follow the steps below:

  • tap on the withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to withdraw

  • when informing the value, a code will be generated

  • the beneficiary will write down this code and, through it, make the withdrawal at an ATM or lottery

