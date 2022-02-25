Chernobyl: what it is, where it is and why the region matters | World

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl area was the scene of the biggest nuclear accident in history, when a reactor exploded during a safety test at the plant, releasing 200 tons of radioactive material into the atmosphere. At the time, authorities tried to cover up the accident. The disaster and its aftermath were crucial factors in the process of dismantling the Soviet Union.

The region where the plant is located is known as the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, and it is a point of attention for the following reasons:

It is located on the shortest northern route from Russia to the capital of Ukraine;

If the artillery of the conflict hits nearby, there is a risk of another ecological disaster, according to a warning from the adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russians took over Chernobyl nuclear plant

According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, the taking of Chernobyl is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, warned via Twitter:

“If the artillery of the invaders hits and damages the nuclear waste collectors, radioactive dust can spread throughout the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and European Union countries,” Gerashchenko said.

Below, in this article, read more about the sarcophagus of Chernobyl or click on one of the dots BASIC GUIDE TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE:

Sarcophagus and threat of leakage

NATIONAL JOURNAL: 2019 video shows the inauguration of the structure to seal the remains of the reactor in Chernobyl

The only barrier to the immense amount of radioactivity that is buried in the plant’s reactor is known as the sarcophagus, a gigantic cube of concrete, paid for mainly by the United States and about 30 other countries to prevent the spread of highly radioactive dust.

‘Children of Chernobyl’: what first study says of descendants of those affected by the nuclear accident

The construction of a 110-meter high 25-ton urn finally began in 2010. This structure, slightly taller than Big Ben in London, would make it possible to cover the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris.

With an estimated lifespan of a minimum of 100 years, the current sarcophagus should give scientists time to find new methods to dismantle and bury the rest of the reactor so that someday the site can be made safe again.

(VIDEO: In early February, before the invasion, soldiers from Ukraine participated in a war training in a ghost town near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. )