Chinese Embassy in Ukraine asks citizens to display Chinese flags on vehicles

The Embassy of China at Ukraine asked its citizens to stay at home and put Chinese flags on their vehicles if they need to travel. The Chinese government on Thursday requested talks to resolve the crisis and avoided criticizing the attack by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Chinese ties with the Russians strengthened after the president Xi Jinping meet Putin this month in the Chinese capital.

China is the only major government to refrain from condemning the Russian attack, but has called for restraint and respect for national sovereignty. The Chinese multi-billion purchases of Russian gas have been a lifeline for Putin, who was already under Western sanctions for his annexation of the Crimea in 2014.

“We still hope that the parties involved will not close the door on peace and engage in dialogue and prevent the situation from escalating further,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Xi’s administration echoes Russian frustration at what it says is unjust US dominance of global affairs and Moscow’s rejection of NATO’s eastward expansion, the US-Europe military alliance. Beijing has blamed Washington and its European allies for the conflict over Ukraine. “All parties must work for peace rather than escalating tensions or exalting the possibility of war,” Hua said.

China did not endorse Putin’s recognition of the independence of the breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine or his decision to send troops, but Hua said Beijing had “asked the parties to respect the legitimate security concerns of others.” Hua did not describe Russia’s actions as an invasion.