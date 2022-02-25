Citroën begins to promote the new C3 and creates a hotsite before launch

One of the Most anticipated releases for 2022, the new generation of Citroën C3 is very close to debuting in Brazil. The hatch will reappear with SUV style in the new generation that debuts in mid-April. However, the official presentation will take place in March. And, to warm up the debut, the French brand created a exclusive website to give details of the novelty, but of course, without breaking the mystery.

On the hotsite, Citroën reinforces that the new C3 was made for the Brazilian market. Therefore, it will have exclusivity. An interesting point is that, in total, there will be about 13 customization options available in the look of the modelsuch as the “bitom” paint option – with the roof in a different color than the rest of the bodywork.

Two options already appear in the photos. The first is the combination of the metallic blue “Spring Blue” with the white roof, which appeared at the reveal of the mini SUV at the end of 2021. The other, recently revealed, is the Cinza Artense with the black roof – also available in C4 Cactus special series. In addition, the panel will have two color options: Steel Gray or Metallic Blue.

According to the double chevron brand, the new C3 will offer more than 150 combinations between versions, colors and accessories.

Citroën/Disclosure

Price and engine?

On the website, Citroën tries to answer some questions that consumers may have. But the brand still does not respond clearly. Regarding prices, for example, the French company says that ”it will be a competitive vehicle in its segment”. And it says prices will be announced at the official launch. The expectation is that the hatch fight for the top of the sales ranking, against Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20.

Likewise, the brand still does not deliver the mechanics. And it just says that the new C3 ”will come with high-tech engines to offer agility, economy and comfort”. But the hatch made in Porto Real (RJ) is expected to use the 1.6 aspirated and even the 1.0 turbo that debuted in the cousin Fiat Pulse, with up to 130 hp. The entry versions can have Fiat’s 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder. The transmission can be a six-speed automatic.

Citroën/Disclosure

The arrival of the compact will mark the debut of the new modular platform at the Brazilian factory. The architecture is a simplified version of the CMP base, used by European models from Citroën and Peugeot, such as the new 208which comes to Brazil imported from Argentina.

What do we know so far

Regarding equipment, the brand will offer a new multimedia center with a 10″ screen on the C3. The equipment will have wide connectivity to make life easier for users. Thus, among the features, it will have voice command and allow wireless mirroring. with smartphones through the systems Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Publicity / Citroën

In addition to multimedia, the panel will have a colorful frame and a cool look. But the main aim was to assemble an ideal cabin for integration with cell phones. That’s because the new C3 will have strategic niches in the console to fix the device, two of them are close to the air vents at the ends, and one in the central part. The model will also have three fast charging USB ports and a 12V socket.

When it comes to size, it seems that the measurements will be close to those of the Fiat Pulse, which is similar in size to the Argo and Onix hatches, for example. Thus, the new C3 will be another model of the category to adopt forms of sport utility.

Citroën/Disclosure

Citroen C3 family

As anticipated by Car Journal in September, Citroën will launch two other models on the new modular platform until 2024. In other words, the new Citroën C3 is the first of three cars that will arrive here. The project, called C-Cubedwill still have a crossover, which should inherit the (known) surname aircrossas well as a sedan.

With the trio, the Citroen aims to fight at the top of sales in Latin America, globalizing the brand. Brazil, like other emerging markets, will be an important hub for the automaker’s plan.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.