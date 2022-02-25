Commission approves regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil

The Senate Economic Affairs Committee passed a proposal to Cryptocurrency market regulation in Brazil. The substitute text was presented by Senator Irajá Abreu (PSD-TO). Today almost 3 million people are registered with cryptocurrency exchanges.

In the senator’s argument, companies that trade cryptocurrencies are not currently subject to the control of the Central Bank nor to any type of regulation. “This makes it more difficult for the public authorities to identify suspicious transactions,” said Irajá Abreu.

Cryptocurrency regulation

Cryptocurrencies are only traded over the internet and are therefore considered digital currencies. That is, it uses cryptography to guarantee transactions, like Bitcoin.

To redeem the digital currency, you must have a code that is provided by the person making the sale. Just to get an idea of ​​the magnitude of this market, in 2018 alone, more than R$ 6.8 billion in cryptocurrencies were traded.

This has led to the growth of brokerages around the world. With the proposed regulation, rules and guidelines will have to be followed in the provision of services related to cryptocurrencies.

Thus, the rules will apply to those who provide services for the redemption of digital currencies, as well as companies that exchange and transfer, and in the custody and administration of assets.

According to the proposal, the Executive branch will be responsible for creating rules that regulate the market, as a way of preventing money laundering, as well as the concealment of assets.

According to the text, irregular operation can make brokerage firms and their owners subject to all the penalties provided for in the white-collar crime law. New conditions and deadlines must be defined and brokers will have up to six months to adapt after the proposal has the force of law.