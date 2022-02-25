Corinthians condemns bomb explosion on Bahia bus; ex-alvinegro athlete is injured

Corinthians used its social media to condemn the detonation of a bomb inside the bus with the Bahia delegation. The northeastern club was the target of the explosive upon arrival at the Fonte Nova Arena. The team was getting ready to face Sampaio Corrêa for the first round of the Northeast Cup.

“Corinthians vehemently condemns the detonation of a bomb on the @ECBahia bus, which injured goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, ex-Timão. Football and its athletes do not deserve this. The world already has too much violence”, wrote the alvinegra team in its twitter – see the post below.

Bahia reported that players in its squad were injured and said that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is in a more serious situation, as he was hit by shards of glass in the face. In addition, the team revealed that he has already gone to a hospital to receive proper care.

Danilo Fernandes, quoted by Timão in the tweet, is trained in the base categories of the alvinegra team. He was at Corinthians between 2007 and 2015, when he was traded to Sport.

Even after what happened, the Bahia squad chose to enter the field and play the match. Who communicated the decision was the coach Guto Ferreira after a dialogue between all the cast.

