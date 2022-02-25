Corinthians condemns bomb explosion on Bahia bus; ex-alvinegro athlete is injured

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Corinthians condemns bomb explosion on Bahia bus; ex-alvinegro athlete is injured 0 Views

Corinthians used its social media to condemn the detonation of a bomb inside the bus with the Bahia delegation. The northeastern club was the target of the explosive upon arrival at the Fonte Nova Arena. The team was getting ready to face Sampaio Corrêa for the first round of the Northeast Cup.

“Corinthians vehemently condemns the detonation of a bomb on the @ECBahia bus, which injured goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, ex-Timão. Football and its athletes do not deserve this. The world already has too much violence”, wrote the alvinegra team in its twittersee the post below.

Bahia reported that players in its squad were injured and said that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is in a more serious situation, as he was hit by shards of glass in the face. In addition, the team revealed that he has already gone to a hospital to receive proper care.

Danilo Fernandes, quoted by Timão in the tweet, is trained in the base categories of the alvinegra team. He was at Corinthians between 2007 and 2015, when he was traded to Sport.

Even after what happened, the Bahia squad chose to enter the field and play the match. Who communicated the decision was the coach Guto Ferreira after a dialogue between all the cast.

Check out the post from Corinthians

See more at: Former Corinthians players and Corinthians Base.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rio enters Mobilization Stage due to BRT stoppage | Rio de Janeiro

The Operations Center (COR) reported that the city entered Mobilization Stage at 6:45 am this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved