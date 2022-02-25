Covid-19: when will the pandemic end?

This is the question that populates the minds of ten out of ten Brazilians. After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and much suffering, death and economic loss, we all seem to be on the edge of our emotional state as we try to go on with our lives as if the pandemic no longer affects us.

If two years ago we were scared and dismayed when the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Italy reached two hundred, today when we still register several hundred daily deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil (moving average of daily deaths is 817), we look at these numbers more with indifference than with distress.

When we talk about the end of the pandemic, we must bear in mind that the way in which we manage it, especially at the level of public policies, is what will determine its control.

The end of the pandemic is actually just a transformation. Specialists in epidemiology, infectology and virology are unanimous in saying that we will go from a pandemic situation to another one called endemic.

What does the word endemic mean? It means that we will have a stable number of cases and deaths over time. We must remember that it is not the scientists who determine this transition, but the politicians and, why not, the population itself. What is the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths that we consider acceptable?

Several published works report that Covid-19 will turn into a flu-like illness and that there will be an increase in cases in the cold months of the year, when people spend more time together in poorly ventilated environments.

Despite the fact that for many citizens the pandemic is already over and therefore they do not wear masks and participate in agglomerations without any kind of care, the truth is that the pandemic continues to cause a high number of cases and deaths in the world and in Brazil, a number that Currently, we look at it with complete indifference when those affected are people who are alien to us. And, when it hits someone in our circle of friends or family, we simply assume it as fatality.

Some epidemiologists, such as Dr. Pedro Hallal, believe that in 2022 the pandemic could become endemic as long as all countries manage to vaccinate their populations, something very difficult to achieve in the current context, where there are countries that vaccinated only 1% of its population.

It is urgent that these poor countries receive help from the international community so that they can immunize their citizens.

One of the main obstacles to determining an approximate date when we will enter an endemic state is the fact that there are many countries where the SarsCov2 virus continues to have a high transmission rate, precisely this facilitates the emergence of new variants, the proliferation of new variants as we already know can initiate new relapses or outbreaks of Covid-19.

Immunologist Adelaida Sarukhan, from the Institute of Global Health in Barcelona, ​​believes that each country will determine its entry into the endemic phase by establishing its own criteria, what is the acceptable number of cases and daily deaths, what measures are we going to take to keep the rate low of transmission of the virus, the protocols for diagnostic tests, the use of recent antiviral drugs against Sars-Cov2 (currently with prohibitive prices even for first world countries).

Dr. Adelaida’s group believes that endemic status will not be established until all countries acquire this condition.

Depending on local conditions, each country has an obligation to manage the control of the pandemic, even countries with high levels of vaccination like the United States recognize that they will not achieve herd immunity through vaccination. Unfortunately, there is a significant portion of the population that refuses to take the vaccine, obviously they will have to maintain large-scale testing, use of masks and distancing measures.

In Europe, there are countries with high rates of vaccinations (more than 70% with two doses and more than 50% with three doses) that have already adopted the end of the use of masks and social distancing measures. Even in these cases, epidemiological surveillance is necessary to react promptly to the significant increase in the number of cases.

Infectologist Julio Croda, a researcher at Fiocruz, believes that Brazil will pass the Covid-19 endemic situation this year and that this will happen at different times in the various regions of the country.

An endemic situation is also a worrying situation. In the 1980s I worked in a small community in the Pacific where malaria was endemic, which meant that every day I saw new cases of malaria and each month I saw more than one case of severe malaria that progressed to cerebral malaria and death. Four decades later, these regions are still endemic for malaria, even though malaria is a potentially eradicable disease.

Oxford virologist Aris Katzourakis recently published in the journal Nature that an endemic situation also requires care, that it is not true that every new viral mutation will be more benign, remembering that the second wave of the 2018 flu pandemic caused much greater mortality. than the initial outbreak.

It is highly likely that Covid-19 is here to stay as yet another endemic disease for decades to come.

Will it be that after the general public has learned about the transmission of infectious respiratory diseases, will it continue to eat that slice of cake contaminated with millions of microorganisms from the birthday boy? Answer there dear reader.