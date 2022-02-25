Covid long affects patients and still intrigues doctors; listen to podcast – 02/24/2022 – Podcasts

For most people who have had Covid-19, symptoms of the illness pass within a few days. But for a smaller portion of those infected, the sequelae of the disease can last for weeks or even months.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, between 10% and 20% of those infected with the coronavirus can develop the so-called “long Covid”. The WHO warns that this can happen even to those who had mild cases of the disease, which worries patients and also impacts health systems.

In this Thursday’s episode (24), Café da Manhã talks to pulmonologist Carlos Carvalho, director of Incor’s respiratory ICU. Coordinator of a study on long-term Covid at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), Carvalho talks about what is already known about the condition. The episode also features the testimony of psychologist Patricia Acacia, 38, who had persistent symptoms of the disease.

