Daughter of Ufba professor is among Brazilians isolated in Ukraine

Journalist Lys Silva Conceição, 27, is one of about 500 Brazilian citizens living in Ukraine who are currently caught in the crossfire after Russian attacks. The neighborhood where Lys lives, in Kiev, was one of those hit by the bombing, and the young woman was forced to leave her home, where she lives with her husband. Who tells this story is her father, professor at Ufba Fernando Conceição.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the professor says that he has been in contact with his daughter since the beginning of the attacks and advised her to seek refuge at the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev. “Around two in the morning she arrived at the Embassy, ​​which was closed. I said ‘jump the gate, it doesn’t matter, climb, break the windows, the important thing is to be inside Brazilian territory’, because the Embassy is the representation of Brazil in that foreign country”, he says.

The professor also got in touch with the Brazilian ambassador in Kiev, Norton Rapesta, during the night, in order to get guidance for his daughter and other Brazilians. Here’s the answer received: “At the moment, the recommendation is to stay at home, it’s no use coming to the Embassy now, I’ve already talked to her (Lys) about that. So, calmly, (we should) wait, because it shouldn’t last long, it should finish in a few hours. We are working to protect and get the Brazilians out of here at the right time, it’s no use coming here to tell me what I have to do”, said the ambassador in conversation with the professor.

Fernando Conceição also questioned what should be done in cases such as Lys, who no longer has a home to return to, but received no further answers.

Lys Conceição, producer at CNN Brasil, interviewed the ambassador this week – Photo: Reproduction

Also according to him, the doors of the Embassy were opened in the morning, but no one was welcomed. “I managed to speak to my daughter from within the Brazilian Embassy, ​​and she told me that the ambassador told her to leave,” says Conceição. An Embassy employee attended to Lys and reportedly said he would put her in a hotel, which was tried, but the hotel refused to accept Brazilians.

Fortunately, the recommendation to stay at home seems to have already been canceled this Thursday afternoon. On social media, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the Embassy in Kiev “remains open and ready to assist the approximately 500 Brazilian citizens who live in Ukraine and all others who are there temporarily.”

– I am fully committed to the effort to protect and assist Brazilians who are in Ukraine. – Our Embassy in Kiev remains open and ready to help the approximately 500 Brazilian citizens who live in Ukraine and all others who are there temporarily. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 24, 2022

Fernando Conceição ends the video by commenting that his daughter must spend the night at the Embassy, ​​in a “space with a refrigerator and water”. The MAIL tried to contact the professor to investigate the current situation of his daughter, but did not receive any answers until the time of publication of this report.

guidelines

The Itamaraty is asking Brazilians who are in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, to stay at home following the recommendation of the authorities of the European country.

Brazilians who are in the east of the country are being instructed to leave the region immediately, by their own means. Train services, according to the Brazilian government, continue to operate.

Brazilians in Odessa, southern Ukraine, are being told to cross the border with nearby Moldova. For the same reason, Brazilian citizens in Lviv, west of the country, are being advised to go to Poland.

Help to Brazilians

This Thursday (24), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it is preparing an evacuation plan for Brazilians who are in Ukraine. It is estimated that the Brazilian community is approximately 500 people. There is still no date or places defined for the withdrawal. Due to the closing of the airspace, the evacuation will be carried out exclusively by land.

The Brazilian consular service is renewing the registration of Brazilians who are in Ukraine. Contacts can be made directly on the page of the Embassy of Brazil in Kiev, through the Facebook page and in the group of the Telegram application. So far, about 160 Brazilians have re-registered.

The removal of Brazilians will depend on some criteria that are being evaluated by Itamaraty, such as the safety of the route, the availability of means and the possibility that people can reach the meeting points.

The CORREIO also sought Itamaraty to comment on what had happened with journalist Lys Silva Conceição, but has not yet received a response.