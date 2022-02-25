Days before being hospitalized, singer Paulinha Abelha revealed in an interview that she had fainted









Paulinha Abelha spoke about health problems days before being admitted to a hospital in Aracaju, Sergipe.

the singer, who died this Wednesday (23)revealed during an interview with the podcast PodPah, who had felt bad before the chat.

“I was giving a ‘passamento’, but it’s all good. There in Sergipe, ‘passamento’ is a fainting”, she explained in the conversation, alongside the other members of the band Calcinha Preta.

Paulinha reassured the presenters of the podcast: “Everything’s great, anything, if I get dizzy, I’ll go there”.

The singer also said that the dinner could have hurt her: “I ate like an otter, wonderful sushi. I wanted to eat the whole table, then I’m dizzy”.











The interview went viral again after the singer’s death. “In the last 24 hours, he presented an important worsening of neurological lesions, found on magnetic resonance imaging, associated with deep coma. A protocol was then initiated for the diagnosis of brain death, which confirmed the hypothesis after specific clinical and complementary exams”, said the statement released by the hospital in which Paulinha was hospitalized.

It is possible to see the passage in which Paulinha talks about the malaise starting at nine minutes in the video below.









