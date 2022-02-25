Deadline to declare Income Tax will be shorter in 2022; see schedule

This Thursday, the 22nd, the Federal Revenue released all the rules and delivery schedule of the Individual Income Tax 2022. In this year, the deadline starts on the 7th of March and continues until the 29th of April, getting like this, shorter than in recent yearswhen the deadline used to start between March 1st and 2nd.

In a press conference, the IRS said that the program that generated the declaration was delayed and that the responsibility would be for the standard operation of the agency’s servers. on account of this event it was not possible to start the delivery period at the beginning of the month. Revenue officials are seeking a pay raise.

Another novelty is that this year, the IRPF program will only be released for download on the 7th, and no longer in advance as was the case until then.

The Revenue’s expectation for this year is to receive 34.1 million IR statements. Last year, 34.168 million declarations were delivered.

Who should file income tax in 2022

People who fit into any of the situations listed below must deliver the IR declaration this year:

  • Who earned more than BRL 28,559.70 of taxable income in the year (whether in salary, retirement or rents, among others)
  • Who received more than R$ 40 thousand exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source in the year (such as labor compensation or savings income, for example)
  • Earned from the sale of goods such as houses, cars, among others
  • Purchased or sold shares on the stock exchange
  • Earned more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities, such as agriculture or had rural losses to be compensated in calendar year 2021 or in the coming years
  • Owned assets worth more than BRL 300,000
  • Moved to Brazil in any month of the last year remained in the country until December 31
  • Sold a property and bought another within 180 days

Fines

Taxpayers who submit the declaration after the deadline must pay a fine of 1% on the tax due, with a minimum amount of R$ 165.74 and a maximum of 20% of the tax due.

