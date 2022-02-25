Deadline to declare Income Tax will be shorter this year – 02/24/2022 – Mercado

The 34.1 million taxpayers required to declare the Income Tax this year will have a shorter period than usual to send the declaration to the Federal Revenue. Document delivery will begin late at 8:00 am on March 7. The deadline ends at 23:59 on April 29.

The stoppage of the Federal Revenue Service employees at the end of last year, the delivery of positions of trust and the standard operation in the body, which lasts until now, will delay the release of the program. In previous years, the rendering of accounts started on March 1st and the IRS released the download of the program before the start of the deadline for taxpayers to be able to anticipate.

The information was confirmed by Juliano Neves, undersecretary of corporate management at the IRS. According to him, in addition to the novelties in this year’s IR, which involves the release of the pre-filled declaration for 10 million taxpayers, the movement of auditors and analysts influenced the definition of the deadline in 2022.

“We have had a claim from tax auditors and tax analysts since the last week of 2021 and this really affected our schedule, which is why it was not possible to launch it. [o programa] on the usual day, March 1st”, he said, in an interview this Thursday morning (24).

Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco Nacional (National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) says that the delay may not only reach the beginning of the deadline, but may result in a delay in the final stretch.

“Since the end of December, when we learned about the 51% cut in the IRS budget, the non-opening of tenders and non-compliance with the agreement closed since 2016, in addition to the resources being allocated to other categories, a great movement began”, he says.

The first step of the servers was a handover of positions. In all, 1,500 asked for exoneration and still no replacement. There is standard operation at customs, in addition to the internal movement of zero goal, which means that judgment sessions and other services are not performed.

“Of course, it impacts the various activities of the Revenue, including the Income Tax program, because an intense team is mobilized. [do prazo]”, says Silva.

Income tax table lag is 134.53%

A study by Unafisco Nacional shows that the difference in the IR table is 134.53% due to the lack of correction over the years. As a result, 23.8 million taxpayers pay tax that will yield to the public coffers, this year alone, an annual collection of R$ 163 billion.

“In the study, we manage to simulate and precisely establish how many are harmed. In just one year, R$ 163 billion is collected, money that middle-class families could have in hand and boost the economy”, he says.

Whoever has a monthly income from R$ 1,903.94 is obliged to pay Income Tax. Workers who earn up to this limit are exempt. Today, the country has 8.3 million people who are exempt. There are 34.1 million required to declare income tax this year.

If the table were fully corrected, IR would only be paid by those earning salaries starting at R$4,465.35. With that, 23.8 million would be exempt. If the campaign promise of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to exempt those who earn up to BRL 5,000 per month were fulfilled, 24.7 million would not pay tax.

And, if the government corrected the table considering the inflation accumulated in this mandate, the limit would be R$ 2,370.31 and 13 million workers would be exempt from the IR, according to the study.