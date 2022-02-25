Deadline to renegotiate Simples Nacional debts is extended until March

The debts with the Simple national will be able to be paid with a longer term. The information was released by the Management Committee. With the extension of the term, Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and micro and small companies can renegotiate debts until March 31.

The settlement of pending issues is done with the Federal Revenue. Anyone who fails to meet the debt renegotiation deadline runs the risk of having the company withdrawn from the Simples Nacional regime.

Simples Nacional debts

Data from the federal government at the beginning of the year show that more than 1.8 million companies are in active debt of the Union due to Simples Nacional debts. Of the total, almost 160 thousand are MEI. And the final value of the debt reaches R$ 137.2 billion.

Through the regularization program, those who are in debt can take advantage of some discounts and installments to facilitate the payment of debts. The payment can be the entry of 1% of the total amount, divided in up to 8 months. After that, the remainder can be paid in up to 137 months.

The renegotiation also guarantees a discount of up to 100% on interest, fines and other charges. Discounts are defined according to the current situation of each company.

On the Simples Nacional website it is possible to check all types of installments allowed, as well as the issuance of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS).

The advantages offered during the renegotiation seek to encourage debt settlement and support the resumption of micro-enterprises and small businesses. The regularization process is 100% digital.