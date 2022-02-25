Did you have an event or trip canceled during the pandemic? See refund rules

On February 22, 2022, the Diário Oficial da União published a provisional measure that increases some deadlines for emergency actions taken to reduce the impact of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the culture and tourism sectors.

THE Provisional Measure No. 101provides that service providers and entrepreneurs will have until December 31 to reimburse the consumer, in case there has been a postponement or cancellation of services, reservations and events, such as shows and concerts.

Consumers are exempt from reimbursement in the event of rescheduling of reservations, services or events that have been postponed. Or when credit is available to use or discount when purchasing other reservations, services or events promoted by the same company, as long as no additional amount is charged for the modification.

To obtain a refund from the company where you purchased the service, the consumer has a period of 120 days, counted from the postponement or cancellation of the service, or 30 days before the event takes place.

In the event of death, hospitalization or force majeure, this period can be extended for another 120 days, and the credit will be granted to the heir or successor, counting from the date of the fact that prevented him from requesting.

Therefore, this credit, for the rescheduling of postponed services, reservations and events, will have December 31, 2023 as the deadline for use.

The entrepreneur or service provider will have a duty to reimburse the consumer only if they are unable to offer credit or markdown services.

Cancellations made until December 31, 2021 will have a deadline of December 31, 2022. For cancellations made between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the deadline is December 31, 2023.

Speakers, artists or other professionals who hold the content, hired between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022, who had to postpone or cancel their events due to the pandemic – “including concerts, rodeos, musical and performing arts shows, and professionals hired to carry out these events” – is under no obligation to immediately refund the amounts of fees or services, as long as the event is rescheduled within the deadline of December 31, 2023.

In the event that these professionals do not provide the contracted services within the stipulated period, according to the MP, the amount will be refunded, updated by the Special National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-E), for cancellations that occurred until December 31, 2021 will be until December 31, 2022, and until December 31, 2023, for cancellations made between January 1, and December 31, 2022.

