Diplomatic exit is still a bet of analysts for Russia and Ukraine

Despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory in the last almost 24 hours, researchers heard by Agência Brasil are still betting on a diplomatic solution to the dispute. The fact that the conflict involves nuclear powers, such as Russia itself and the United States, for example, imposes limits on an armed solution. The war recovers geopolitical conflicts that date back to the Cold War, but which, in a current context, are related to the interests of Western countries to advance in control and influence in Eastern European countries, which were part of the former Soviet Union.

In the view of professor of International Relations and Economics Giorgio Romano Schutte, from the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), the case repeats a script already adopted by Vladimir Putin, Russian president, in the conflict involving Georgia in 2008. “You had five days of heavy clashes between the Georgian and Russian army and then a ceasefire, a negotiation, and no one talks about Georgia’s entry into NATO anymore [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte]”, he said.

Professor Maurício Santoro, from the Department of International Relations at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), says that there are similarities between the cases, but he points out that the current conflict has greater proportions. “In Ukraine, we are talking about the largest country that is entirely in Europe, because Russia has a part in Asia, and a country with 45 million inhabitants. It’s another scale, a lot of bad things can happen from that. Ukraine borders several other European countries,” he points out.

In 2008, the action took place in Georgia, after a NATO onslaught for the country to become part of the organization. And in 2014, Ukraine’s possible membership of the European Union resulted in the annexation of the Crimean peninsula to Russian territory. “Over the last few years, Ukraine has continued a process of rapprochement with the West and the current president [Volodymyr] Zelensky is very critical of Russia”, highlights Santoro. For the teacher, “there is still no exact definition of in which sphere of influence they [Geórgia e Ucrânia] will remain”.

diplomatic effort

Retired professor of Contemporary History Antônio Barbosa, from the University of Brasília (UnB) believes that both the West and Russia know that there are limits that cannot be crossed. “We are talking about countries that have nuclear weapons. This limit will obviously not be crossed.” He believes diplomatic efforts should focus on Ukraine. “Something similar to Finland at the time of the Second World War, the so-called Finlandization, that is, the country proclaims itself neutral, will continue to have interests linked to the West, but will not enter, for example, NATO.”

In the same sense, Romano considers the deployment of NATO troops unlikely, which could set off a world-scale conflict. “NATO troops will act when there is a shot in the territories of NATO countries”, he points out. He adds that the West must supply the Ukrainians with weapons, including because it is a business, but that it must be sufficient to contain the Russian army, given the scale of the forces of the two countries. “Putin knows this, I also think it is absolutely unlikely that he will attack any NATO country, because then there will be a military conflict.”





Santoro points out that this was not even mentioned by the NATO countries. “There is a lot of pressure on Russia using economic instruments, but so far nothing in terms of sending the military there”, he points out. He recalls that, in the context of the Cold War, disputes took place precisely by indirect means, with allied countries such as Vietnam and Korea. “Not fighting each other in Europe.”

Economic sanctions, however, have proved insufficient. One of the threats that could give greater weight to the destabilization of the Russian economy, which is the country’s withdrawal from the Swift System, also puts other world economies at risk. “Financial analysts have already said that this is impossible, because it is an atomic bomb that could hit the European economy, it has unforeseen effects”, points out Romano. The UnB professor also does not believe in this mechanism. “Contemporary history has taught us that these blockages lead to practically nothing. We have countries that have been blocked for a long time and continue to live”, says Barbosa.





unfoldings

Santoro says that, at the moment, what is at stake in diplomacy is trying to negotiate a ceasefire and trying to stop hostilities. “The main instrument that the West has to do this with Russia is economic pressure, threats of sanctions, especially on issues related to oil and gas, which is Russia’s main export product to Europe.” He considers, however, that Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supply is also a complicating factor in this case.

“It all depends on how far the Russian government, particularly Putin, wants to go,” says Romano. For him, a possible solution involves negotiation for the permanence of Russian troops in Donbass. “It is absolutely possible, desirable, and so it is hoped, that there will be an agreement, that the rest of Ukraine will maintain its territorial integrity, its independence guaranteed.”

The UFABC professor considers it acceptable, in the geopolitical context, for Russia to impose itself to prevent the advance of NATO in the region. “That there is no NATO on the border, that there are no missiles in Poland, all this is absolutely legitimate. What is not legitimate, of course, is to invade another country and who pays the bill is the population, the refugees. You can’t control it, once you start a war you don’t know,” he laments him.