Direct Treasury: With Russian invasion of Ukraine, bond inflation rates approach record again and offer up to 5.76% per year

Rates on government bonds traded at the Direct Treasury continue to rise this Thursday afternoon (24), in the face of fears in the market after the completion of the Russian invasion of several cities in Ukraine, foreshadowed for weeks.

The VIX – known as the fear index, which measures expected stock market volatility based on the behavior of S&P 500 options – was up 8.61% at 3:25 p.m., after soaring nearly 30% in the early morning. .

Oil prices also rose sharply. After rising above US$ 105, the price of Brent crude fell a little to US$ 98.28 at 3:25 pm.

With an eye on external inflationary pressures that may be generated by rising commodity prices, investors also continue to digest the above-expected result for the preview of official inflation (IPCA-15) released yesterday.

For Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the market is starting to price that the Selic will have to stay higher for longer, which further pushes away the chances of an interest rate cut in the second half of this year.

At 3:20 pm, interest rates on fixed-rate Treasury Direct papers rose even more, in some cases, than at the opening of business. The return delivered by the 2033 Prefixed Treasury, which pays semi-annual interest, advanced from 11.52% in the previous session to 11.66%. Earlier in the day, the rate offered was 11.68%.

At the same time, the 2025 Prefixed Treasury offered interest of 11.45% per year, against 11.32% seen the previous day. In the morning, the rate delivered by this paper was 11.42%.

Among inflation papers, at 3:20 pm, the Treasury IPCA +2026 offered a real return of 5.49%, up from 5.40% in the previous session. As a result, the title was once again close to its record level, which is 5.55% per year, and which was reached on November 1 of last year. This paper began to be traded in February 2020.

Also noteworthy was the Treasury IPCA + 2040 and 2050, with semiannual interest, which offered a real yield of 5.75% and 5.74% per year, respectively, at 3:20 pm. The values ​​are higher than the 5.69% and 5.70% recorded yesterday.

Both are also close to the record level of 5.79% for both, which was reached early this Thursday morning.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Thursday afternoon (24):

Russia X Ukraine

Investors’ attention remains focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a speech this afternoon, Joe Biden, the president of the United States, said he will block negotiations with four more Russian banks.

In addition, Biden said technology exports to Russia will be halved. The American president also assured that the American armed forces will not go to Europe to fight in Ukraine.

Investors also reflected on the G7 meeting – a group made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – which ended today with a harsh message against Russia.

The heads of government and state urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the “bloodbath” and withdraw his troops from Ukrainian territory “immediately”. The note also reinforces the “full support and solidarity” for Kiev.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continue to advance through Ukrainian cities. According to information from CNN, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency reported today that the Russian forces that invaded the country are now in control of the former Chernobyl Power Plant.

Turning point in the global order

In the view of Ian Bremmer, president of the global political consultancy Eurasia Group, the Russian invasion represents a “turning point in the global order”. The reason is that among the long-term consequences of the conflict are greater decoupling from Europeans, especially in terms of trade, gas and other sectors that have a strong relationship with the Russian economy.

His opinion was shared in a video released this morning on the Eurasia Group website. In that case, says Bremmer, the Russians will be forced to align themselves more with the Chinese in terms of financial transactions, energy exports and technology.

“It’s a ‘supplication’ position because China is much more powerful than Russia in terms of influence on the global stage,” he said. He added: “Putin will not be happy about it, but he will certainly be happy as he strives to revive the Russian empire. It starts with the extension to southeastern Ukraine and the destruction of the Ukrainian government.”

Pnad

As the conflict unfolded, the agenda of economic indicators took a back seat.

In any case, market agents follow the disclosure of the unemployment rate in Brazil, which stood at 11.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), by the Instituto Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The result was at the bottom of the expectations of analysts heard by Projeções Broadcast, who estimated an unemployment rate between 11.1% and 11.5%, with a median of 11.3%.

In the same period of 2020, the unemployment rate measured by Pnad Contínua was 14.2%. In the quarter ended in November 2021, the unemployment rate was 11.6%. In 2021, the average unemployment rate was 13.2%, better than the median of 13.4% of the projections that ranged from 12.5% ​​to 13.5%.

The real average income of the worker was R$ 2,447.00 in the quarter ended in December 2021. The result represents a 10.7% decrease in relation to the same period of the previous year. The mass of real income paid to the employed totaled R$ 229.394 billion in the quarter through December.

