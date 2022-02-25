Distance between speech and actions was Putin’s hallmark of war strategy | National Journal

Even so, at the end of January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was categorical in saying:

“There will be no war if it depends on Russia. We don’t want a war. But we will not let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored.”

“I don’t know if he knows what he’s going to do. I know he is in a position now able to invade.”

Five days later, Biden and Putin spoke on the phone. The American warned that he was ready for dialogue, but also for other scenarios, and said any invasion would lead to tough economic sanctions. After the connection, the Russia said that American hysteria had reached its height.

Days later, Vladimir Putin spoke again about diplomacy:

“Do we want war or not? Of course not. Therefore, we send our proposals to start the negotiation process.”

While Putin closed the siege, also taking troops to Belarus, a country to the north of Ukraine, the Russian minister denied what was already evident. “Speculation that Russian and Belarusian military exercises began to attack Ukraine from the North, to capture Kiev, all these scenarios are complete paranoia,” said Sergey Lavrov.

On the same day, Russia announced that it was withdrawing some troops from the region. The American president objected and returned to talk about the clear threat of invasion:

“Russia currently has over 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine. An invasion remains clearly possible.”

Satellite images reinforced Biden’s statements and showed military personnel in attack positions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quipped: “It is impossible to withdraw troops in one day. They can’t just fly away. Takes time. As always, baseless accusations.”

The next day, the American government spoke of war again. He denounced that Moscow’s strategy would be to create a false attack as a pretext to invade Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin supported his speech: “These military exercises are exclusively of a defensive nature, and not a threat to anyone.”

But Joe Biden He no longer had any doubts: “At this point, I am convinced that Putin has made the decision.”

On the same day, last Friday, bombings were recorded in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine and continued over the weekend. The pro-rebelsRussia accused the Ukrainian government of having initiated the attack. THE Ukraine denied.

On Sunday (20), the Kremlin signaled that it would accept a summit meeting with US President Joe Biden to seek a diplomatic solution. Putin remained silent. The meeting never took place.

A day later, the Russian president recognized the independence of Ukraine’s two provinces partially controlled by pro-Russian rebels. Biden foresaw what was to come: “This is the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

This Wednesday (23), hours before announcing the attack, Vladimir Putin spoke again about diplomacy:

“Our country is always open to direct and honest dialogue and ready to seek diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues. But I want to repeat that the interests of Russia and the security of our people are an undisputed priority.”

Former US Army General Kevin Ryan, who served in Moscow and is an expert in the fields of intelligence and military policy, says the speech by Putin and his aides has shown them to be unreliable. What a one thing was clear: Putin wants control of Ukraine and the barrier that the country is between him and to thetanwhich he considers a threat.