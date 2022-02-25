dividends overshadow 4Q21 results; see analysis

Business

Last night (23), the Petrobras (PETR4) released its 4Q21 results, delivering strong numbers, such as a net income of R$31.5 billion in the period from October to December 2021 and, year-to-date, a record of R$106.67 billion. However, the market did not like the state-owned company’s balance sheet that much.

The most disappointing financial indicator was adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which totaled R$62.945 billion (or US$11.3 billion), around 10% less than the market expected from Petrobras.

On the other hand, the announcement of dividend distribution complementary to the 2021 fiscal year shone the eyes of analysts. Petrobras will pay another R$37.3 billion in dividends to shareholders, equivalent to R$2.86 per common share (PETR3) and preferred (PETR4).

With this, the amount of earnings paid by the state-owned company, referring to the year 2021, reaches R$ 100.7 billion, a record value and corresponds to R$ 7.77 per ON and PN share.

Disappointing operational, but dividends continue to flow, analyzes BTG

In a report, BTG Pactual (BPAC11) states that Petrobras released a “soft” set of results for the fourth quarter of 2021. .

In the annual result, the margin EBITDA from Petrobras reached 52%, “the strongest result in a decade: an achievement crowned after years since the recovery began,” says the report.

“While we believe that the 4Q21 results were below average, we expect an improvement in the short term after the normalization of O&G production (January production was already 6% above 4Q21) and the steady increase in oil prices“.

But what BTG sees as the most important thing for investors at the moment is knowing the frequency of distribution of Petrobras dividends. For the bank, the record earnings paid by the state-owned company should continue in the short term, but “a change in the current strategy cannot be ruled out depending on the outcome of the presidential election at the end of this year”.

BTG reiterated its neutral recommendation for thePetrobras shareswith a target price of R$41, corresponding to an upside of 19.8% in 12 months.

“Owning Petrobras shares may seem like a ‘light’ carry for now, but the lack of medium-term visibility in its capital allocation history still makes a possible reclassification unlikely, in our opinion,” explains BTG.

Petrobras’ strong cash generation draws the attention of XP Investimentos

XP Investimentos also points out Petrobras’ Ebitda as below what it expected, but with greater cash generation than the brokerage predicted — working capital in 4Q21 was better.

“While Ebitda was a little short of our estimates, cash generation was even higher than we anticipated due to better working capital and lower income taxes, and this led Petrobras to announce another strong dividend for this quarter” , says report.

On the negative side, XP analyzes the increase in pre-salt extraction cost. For the brokerage, this is a first sign of cost inflation for Petrobras, in contrast to all other companies under XP coverage in the basic materials sector, where this has been a constant theme in recent quarters.

Still, the recommendation is to buy for Petrobras shares, with Target Price of R$ 45.30 – an appreciation of 32.37% in the next 12 months.

Petrobras Dilemma: Operational or Dividends?, asks Bradesco BBI

For Bradesco BBI analysts, the market should focus on the high dividends delivered by Petrobras in 4Q21 and leave lower-than-expected operating results aside.

“Despite the electoral risks this year, we believe that quarterly dividends should remain solid (which should not be a rush for investors to get off the ground) and we still see upside potential”, they note.

Anchored in dividends, BBI has a recommendation outperform for Petrobras shares, with a target price of R$ 42 for preferred shares (PETR4), equivalent to a 22% upside potential in 12 months.

Petrobras is discounted against global peers, assesses Itaú BBA

For Itaú BBA, Petrobras shares are trading at a discount when compared to most players global in the same segment. Therefore, the investment in the state-owned company is attractive to the bank.

Like the other reports, the Ebitda values ​​were disappointing, with a result 7% lower than expected by the BBA, but the dividends stood out. “We expect the company to continue to pay strong dividends, with its solid cash generation, portfolio optimization and low leverage,” the report says.

With this, the BBA reiterates the recommendation outperform (above average) for the shares of Petrobraswith a target price of R$ 38.00, which corresponds to a small appreciation of 11% in 12 months.