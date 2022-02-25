doctors investigated intoxication by weight-loss drugs, autoimmune disease and ‘sushi syndrome’; understand

The doctors who took care of Paulinha Abelha put together a puzzle to arrive at a diagnosis on what caused the kidney problem that led to the singer’s death this Wednesday, the 23rd. The lead singer of the group Calcinha Preta was hospitalized since the 11th. February, he had an inflammation of the liver and, later, of the membrane that covers the brain. According to the team that took care of the singer at Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju, the artist died “as a result of a picture of multisystem commitment”.

In the ICU, Paulinha Abelha went into a grade 3 coma, breathing with the help of machines and needed dialysis to filter toxic substances from her body. Among the hypotheses investigated by the doctors was intoxication by the use of slimming drugs and diuretics. They confirmed that she was undergoing treatment to lose weight, using a formula prescribed by a nutrition specialist.

— It was prescribed and accompanied by a health professional — said the hospital’s technical director, Ricardo Leite, who participated in the press conference on the singer’s health status, last Tuesday (22), together with neurologist Marcos Aurélio Alves. and intensive care specialist André Luís Veiga de Oliveira.

According to Leite, the affected organs underwent biopsy to help in the diagnostic process, but there was no conclusion in time. A possible autoimmune disease, when the body itself attacks the immune system, was also investigated. A possible picture of previous chronic renal impairment was ruled out, as well as the connection of bacteria or viruses with the neurological picture.

A third hypothesis was Haff Syndrome, popularly known as “sushi disease”. It is caused by a muscle injury that results in an increase in the serum levels of creatine phosphokinase (CPK) and, in some cases, causes a darkening of the urine color, ranging from reddish to brown, a characteristic that made it also known as “disease of the black urine”. It has a rapid onset after the ingestion of certain fish and crustaceans.

The disease entered the investigation list because Paulinha Abelha ate in a restaurant on the eve of her indisposition. Doctors, however, do not believe in this hypothesis because of the neurological evolution, which is not common in Haff Syndrome.

The syndrome is caused by a toxin that can be found in fish such as tambaqui, whiting, arabaiana or in crustaceans, such as lobster, crayfish and shrimp. It is believed that these animals may have fed on algae with certain types of toxins that, when consumed by humans, cause the symptoms. However, the toxin, odorless and tasteless, arises when the fish is not stored and packaged properly.

Leite said that the medical approach to eliminate any likely substance that could have caused intoxication would be through dialysis, a procedure that was performed by the singer. Another way would be the use of specific drugs, such as antidotes, but for that it is necessary to know what that substance would be.