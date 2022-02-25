Does the PIS fall into Caixa Tem? Can I withdraw PIS at the lottery? PIS not enabled, how to solve?

O PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is being paid, but even who knows that is entitled to PIS are having doubts about the payment.

At main questions about PIS are if the PIS falls in Caixa Temif Can I withdraw PIS at the lotteryand PIS not enabled, how to solve. See these and other answers below.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022 [veja mais abaixo tabela de pagamento do PIS 2022, calendário do PIS Pasep 2022]:

Does the PIS fall into Caixa Tem?

You beneficiaries of PIS 2022 want to know if the PIS falls into Caixa Tem. Who is entitled to PIS? If you have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa, you can withdraw by credit to your account.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, automatically opened when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

For withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem access your digital savings account in the app and follow the steps below:

tap on the withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to withdraw

when informing the value, a code will be generated

the beneficiary will write down this code and, through it, make the withdrawal at an ATM or lottery

Can I withdraw PIS at the lottery?

You workers want to know: çCan I withdraw PIS at the lottery? The answer is yes! For this you must:

access your digital savings account ( box has ) in the application

) in the application tap on the withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to withdraw

when informing the value, a code will be generated

the beneficiary will write down this code and, through it, make the withdrawal of PIS in Cashier electronic or on lottery

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

One of the most frequently asked questions by Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022be entitled to PIS?”, the worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

When will PIS be paid base year 2021?

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years.

It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages. There is still no date for those who worked in 2021.

PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Value of PIS 2022

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table and the PIS 2022 pay table you can see below:

O value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Caixa Economica PIS number



It is also possible to consult PIS by phone and by CPF. O telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below: