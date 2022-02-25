Dollar closes at R$5.10, the highest price since September; stock market is down

After four consecutive falls, the dollar turned and closed this Thursday (24) at a high of 2.02%, sold at R$ 5.105. The rise is a reflection of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to the Reuters news agency, it was the biggest one-day percentage increase since last September.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended with a drop of 0.37%, at 111,592 points.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Europe also suffers

The European Stock Exchanges also had a strong fall in the session, with losses exceeding 4% in some countries. Among the main indices, the biggest lows recorded were:

Russian attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on TV in the early hours of Thursday (GMT) to say he would carry out a “special military operation” in the Donbass, the Russian-majority area of ​​eastern Ukraine. His military command, however, confirmed that “precision weapons are degrading the military infrastructure, air bases and aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

In a statement released hours after the attacks, the Kremlin said the military operation against Ukraine would last as long as necessary, depending on its “results” and “relevance”.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow. He has also adopted martial law across the whole of Ukraine — a measure that changes the way in which a country works, setting aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

Russia has more than 150,000 troops, tanks and missiles positioned along the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Putin’s regime – which initially denied the intention of invasion and accused Americans of “hysteria” – complains about Kiev’s possible accession to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance created to confront the extinct Union. soviet.

For Putin, NATO is a threat to Russia’s security due to its expansion in the region. Therefore, the president wants a formal declaration that Ukraine will never join the alliance.

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which he called “unprovoked and unwarranted”. For the American, Putin chose a “premeditated war” and “that will bring a catastrophic loss”. “The US and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a press release.

This content was generated by the automated news production system of the UOL and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.

(With AFP and Reuters)