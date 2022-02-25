Dollar closes up 2% on risk aversion after Russia’s attack on Ukraine; Stock market falls – Economy

After trading below BRL 5 in the previous trading sessionO dollar rose again this Thursday, 24th, and closed with a strong rise of 2.02%, quoted at R$ 5.1052, amid risk aversion in international markets after the expansion of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this morning. Equity markets were also affected, but the Brazilian stock exchange (B3)supported by New Yorkmanaged to alleviate losses and close down 0.37%, at 111,591.87 points.

U.S, United Kingdom and other members of G7 announced a series of sanctions against Moscow, with the promise that they will be “devastating” and isolate the country from the global financial system. The president Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin would become a “match” before the world, in what he called an unjustified war, and accused him of wanting to re-establish the Soviet Union.

In a speech sharply critical of Putin, Biden stressed additional sanctions that target Russian banks and exports to the country. The American leader said imposing sanctions on the Russian president himself was still an option. The White House said it would restrict technology products for military use in Russia, as well as apply broad restrictions on the export of high-tech, semiconductors, and telecommunications and security tools. The US Treasury said more than 90 Russian entities were affected and that such actions would degrade Russia’s ability to “threaten stability and peace in Europe”.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expanded sanctions package, which completely excludes Russian banks from the British financial system, prevents Russian companies from raising capital in London and establishes restrictive measures for more than 100 individuals and entities. At European Uniona President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said he hoped “the strongest possible sanctions” would be adopted. Tonight, heads of state and government from the region will meet to discuss responses to Russia.

Here, at the maximum of the day, the dollar reached R$ 5.16. Even with this Thursday’s start, the currency still accumulates a fall of 3.78% in February. Abroad, the DXY index – which measures the variation of the dollar against six strong currencies – came to work at the level of 97,700 points, but by the end of the afternoon it was already operating on the threshold of 97 thousand points.

The US currency also slowed its rise against emerging currencies, maintaining the biggest gains against the Brazilian real, the Colombian peso and the Hungarian forint. The ruble fell by more than 6%, but retreated around 4% when the dollar closed here.

Analysts say uncertainties around the extent of the conflict in Ukraine tend to maintain their appetite for dollars, with defensive positions recomposing. The flow of resources around the world, and especially to emerging ones, tends to decrease in the short term, which takes the breath away from the real.

For Álvaro Mollica, Emerging Markets Strategist at Citi in New York, the magnitude of the conflict took the market “a little by surprise”, which explains the stronger moves to reduce risk exposure. “The market’s reaction is to return some of the recent high in the real. The uncertainties are great and this topic of geopolitics tends to prevail in the market in the coming weeks”, says Molica, adding that, even before the worsening of the external environment, there was a technical space for a recomposition of long positions in dollars in the short term.

“If the conflict is prolonged, the dollar may increase its appreciation, the flow of foreigners tends to be interrupted to emerging markets, such as Brazil, and it may be bad for agricultural commodity exports, but energy commodities are expected to rise, increasing pressure on the cycle of high interest rates this year by the central banks of developed countries”, says the chief economist at JF trust, Eduardo Velho . The specialist also predicts that the Copom in Brazil may also need to prolong the Selic high cycle this year, to contain inflation due to the effect of greater demand for the American currency.

Conflict-sensitive in Eastern Europe, contracts of Petroleum closed on a high today, the day on which the prices reached the level of US$ 100 a barrel in London, for the first time in seven years. the barrel of oil WTI for April rose 0.77% to US$92.81 in New York, while that of Brent for the same month, it closed up 2.31%, at US$ 99.08 in London.

In Brazil, the escalation of oil puts action back on the table, in Congress, to contain the effects on the citizen’s pocket, in an election year. “The bell that rings every day is that of fuel rising in price. And now, with this Ukraine story, pretext or not, it will be a factor in raising international prices,” said the rapporteur for the fuel project in the Senate, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN).

bags

Equity markets operated under pressure on Thursday. In New York, the indexes managed to reverse the signal, after the harsher tone adopted by Biden – which helped the Ibovespa. O dow jones rose 0.28%, the S&P 5001.50% and the Nasdaq, 3.34%. At Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which concentrates the main companies in the region, dropped 3.28%, while the London Stock Exchange fell by 3.88%, Germany, 3.96% and Paris, 3, 83%.

At the heart of the conflict, the Moscow stock market plunged 33.21%. Asian stocks also closed with strong losses this Thursday: Tokyo dropped 1.81%, Hong Kong 3.21% and Seoul 2.60%. China’s Shanghai index fell 1.07%.

With today’s result, the Brazilian stock market drops 0.49% in February and 1.14% on the week – in 2022, the gain is now at 6.46%. Part of the assets of the Ibovespa portfolio managed to disconnect today from the aversion to risks around the world, notably South Americaup 15.19%, extending the jump seen in yesterday’s closing, with the news about the purchase of the insurance company by Rede D’Or.

Among the big stocks, the losses spread on Thursday. Nor Petrobras, with ON down 1.57% and PN, down 2.43%, escaped unscathed, especially after oil crossed the US$ 100 mark in London. Losses among large banks today reached 3.41% for Santander at closing, with steelmakers showing moderate retractions at 1.10% for Gerdau PN at closing, and turn at OK, up 1.24%. /ANTONIO PEREZ, LUÍS EDUARDO LEAL AND MAIARA SANTIAGO