Dollar operates in fall, trading below R$ 5.10 | Economy

The dollar operates with small variations this Friday (25), with global attention focused on the next steps and consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At 9:23 am, the US currency retreated 0.24%, quoted at R$ 5.0926. The minimum so far reached R$ 5.0806. See more quotes.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 2.02%, quoted at R$5.1047, the highest daily percentage increase in more than 5 months, with investors reflecting the surge in risk aversion after Russia invaded Ukraine. . Even with the jump, the US currency still accumulated a fall of 3.78% in the partial of the month and 8.43% in the year.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports missile attacks in Kiev

This Friday, Russian troops arrived in the Kiev region, capital of Ukraine. The UN Security Council meets this Friday to vote on resolutions against Russia. Follow the latest news here.

The main European stock exchanges, however, had a day of relative recovery on Friday, following the trend of Wall Street that the day before closed slightly higher after the US government decided to impose severe sanctions against Russia.

Oil, on the other hand, was once again traded at close to US$ 100 a barrel.

The military escalation in Ukraine and the advance of the invasion of Russian troops have, however, raised fears of impacts on the global supply of key commodities, such as oil, wheat and metals, amid growing demand in the reopening of economies, after the closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fears of a worsening of events hits commodities closely, given Ukraine’s representativeness in global production of corn (16%) and wheat (10%) and obviously energy costs, with pressure from oil prices globally and of natural gas in Europe”, highlighted Infinity.